MARKETS LIVE: Sensex up 150 pts, Nifty above 10,500; Realty, Metals gain

SBI's $3.6 bn in hidden bad loans shows how deep India's banking rot runs India’s regulator unearthed about $3.6 billion of bad loans in the books of the country’s biggest bank, amplifying questions about distress in the financial sector given underreporting by some rivals as well. State Bank of India on Friday said an audit by the central bank showed soured debt was about Rs 232 billion ($3.6 billion) higher than what the state-run lender reported for the end of March 2017. The biggest private lender HDFC Bank Ltd. had a Rs 20.5 billion divergence, while ICICI Bank Ltd. said -- without elaborating -- that it isn’t required to make disclosures on the topic even as provisions for bad loans climbed. It had reported a divergence in the previous year. READ MORE Indian market shows grit amid global collapse, slides least in sell-off For years now, India equities have marched in lockstep with global equities. If we go back a decade, our benchmark indices slumped in sync with other global indices in the aftermath of the Lehman Brothers collapse. Then again, they rallied with other global indices when a stimulus package was announced in the US in 2009. The fall in the past week, too, was in line with global equities. What's surprising, however, was that the slide was not to the extent expected. CLICK HERE FOR FULL STORY Vakrangee up 5% as board approves capital allocation for buyback, dividend Vakrangee is locked in upper circuit for the second straight day, up 5% at Rs 212 on BSE after the company said its board approved the current one time capital allocation policy with Rs 13.72 billion to be utilized through share buyback, dividend payout and re-invest in business. READ MORE Kitex Garments falls 15% on weak Q3 results Kitex Garments has dipped 15% to Rs 246 on BSE in noon deal trade in otherwise firm market after the company reported 45% year-on-year (YoY) decline in its net profit at Rs 176 million for the quarter ended December 2017 (Q3FY18), due to higher expenses. The textiles company had profit of Rs 318 million in a year ago quarter. Operational revenue during the quarter under review rose 3.4% to Rs 1,473 million from Rs 1,424 million in the corresponding quarter of previous fiscal. READ MORE Here's why the new order by Indian bourses may spook foreign investors A move by Indian exchanges to stop licensing its products and data to bourses abroad will likely force foreign investors into a tough option: migrate their trading onshore to India, with its uncertain regulatory environment and higher taxes, or give up their exposure to a hot emerging market. India's three main stock exchanges - the National Stock Exchange, BSE Ltd and Metropolitan Stock Exchange - said Friday they would stop licensing products and data to foreign exchanges to prevent trading from migrating overseas READ MORE HERE A road sign is seen next to Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai, India | Photo: Reuters Morgan Stanley on India inflation We expect headline CPI inflation to moderate to 5.0% y-o-y in January from 5.2% previously, after rising consecutively for five months. High frequency indicators suggest that food prices have fallen sequentially, largely driven by a seasonal dip in vegetable prices – implying that food inflation would also moderate on a y-o-y basis to 4.5% y-o-y versus 5.0% y-o-y in December. We expect core (ex food and fuel) inflation to record a slight dip and reach 5.0% y-o-y from 5.1% y-o-y in December, with core-core (ex food, fuel and housing) inflation remaining largely steady at 4.3% y-o-y

The benchmark were trading higher on Monday taking cues from a rise in key Asian

Asian share found a semblance of calm on Monday as S&P futures extended their bounce, though bond investors were still fretting about the risks from looming

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific outside Japan edged up 0.8 per cent, having suffered a 7.3 per cent drubbing last week.

Both South Korea and China gained 0.8 per cent, while Japan’s Nikkei was closed for a holiday.



On Friday, US ended a wild week with a burst of buying, pushing the S&P 500 up 1.5 per cent, but still recorded their worst week in two years, and investors braced for more volatile trading days ahead.

Back home, in a drastic move on Friday, Indian exchanges terminated licensing agreements for use of their and data feeds with their foreign counterparts. The move is to curb or to reverse the export of India’s financial to overseas trading platforms such as Singapore Exchange (SGX) and Dubai Gold & Commodities Exchange.