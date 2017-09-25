MARKETS LIVE: Nifty extends losses, breaches 9,850; metal stocks melt

Overseas, Asian were trading mixed, while the euro slipped after German Chancellor won a fourth term in a weekend election, but faced leading a much less stable coalition in a fractured parliament as support for the far-right party surged.

Sentiment turned cautious also on account of the due on Thursday and the recent spike in tensions on the Korean peninsula.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi might announce a package later today for power, housing and social welfare programmes to generate jobs and perk up demand. The package is being pegged at Rs 40,000-50,000 crore.

The benchmark indices extended losses on Monday with the Nifty50 breaching its crucial 9,850 mark as investors turned jittery as they expect government to tinker with its fiscal deficit target for FY18 by announcing an to revive the economy.

Capacit'e Infra makes strong debut





Capacit’e Infraprojects Limited has made a strong debut in a weak market by listing at Rs 399, a 60% premium against its initial public offer (IPO) price of Rs 250 per share on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and BSE. CLICK HERE FOR DETAILS

10:16 AM Nifty Metal index leading sectoral loser





Source: NSE

Buzzing stock









Oberoi Realty rallied over 7% to Rs 437 after GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals said its board has approved the sale of around 60 acres of company land in Thane to Oberoi RealtyBSE 6.38 % for Rs 555 crore.

9:43 AM Top five losers on Nifty





Source: NSE

9:36 AM Nifty breaks below 9,900





Source: NSE

9:23 AM Top Sensex losers and gainers





Source: BSE

9:22 AM Broader markets underperform



The BSE Midcap and the BSE Smallcap indices shed 0.6% each in early trade.

9:20 AM Markets at open



At 9:20 am, the Sensex was trading at 31,775, down 144 points, while the broader Nifty50 was ruling at 9,922, down 43 points.

FIIs on selling spree

Foreign investors remained in exit mode as they have pulled out nearly Rs 5,500 crore from stock markets so far this month due to geopolitical concerns and a tendency to take profit.





According to the latest depository data, the FPIs withdrew a net Rs 5,492 crore ($855 million) during September 1-22. However, they pumped in Rs 4,430 crore in debt markets during this period. READ MORE

Pre-open trade

At 9:05 am, the Sensex was trading at 31,986, up 64 points, while the broader Nifty50 was trading at 9,961, down 3 points.

9:06 AM Nifty outlook by Angel Broking

While there could be higher volatility, any pullback moves in the index in this week is likely to restrict the upmove around the resistances of 10,050 and 10,150. On Friday, the index has closed a tad above the support of 9,950, which if breached, could drag the index towards the daily ’89 EMA’ support in near-term which is placed around 9,770.

Commodity picks

Cotton oilcake

Prices are expected to decline further towards Rs 1,455 per quintal in the coming days. CLICK HERE FOR MORE

Trading ideas by Devang Shah

Technical picks



BUY Tech Mahindra

CMP: Rs 458.40

TARGET: Rs 500

STOP LOSS: Rs 430

Fiscal road map, dollar to dictate market direction

Indian markets, which posted their biggest fall in 10 months on Friday, are likely to remain under pressure in the coming days, as investors await more clarity on the country’s fiscal road map from the government. Meanwhile, strengthening of the dollar, escalating tensions between North Korea and the US, a fall in commodity prices are also expected to make global investors wary of risky assets like emerging markets, including India. READ FULL REPORT

Wall Street on Friday

The S&P 500 closed slightly higher on Friday even though Apple was a drag, as worries about Washington’s latest healthcare legislation proposal eased and investors shrugged off concerns about North Korea.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 9.64 points, or 0.04% to 22,349.59, the S&P 500 gained 1.62 points, or 0.06% to 2,502.22 and the Nasdaq Composite added 4.23 points, or 0.07% to 6,426.92.

8:56 AM Asian markets



Asian markets were trading mixed. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was 0.2% higher. Japan's Nikkei rose 0.6%, Australian shares climbed 0.4% and South Korea's KOSPI was flat. China's Shanghai Composite and Hong Kong's Hang Seng bucked the trend to lose 0.5% and 1%, respectively.

8:50 AM Singapore Nifty



At 8:45 am, the SGX Nifty was trading at 9,967, down 16 points or 0.17%.

8:49 AM Good Morning!



Welcome to Business Standard's market liveblog.