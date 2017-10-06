MARKETS LIVE: Sensex up 100 pts, Nifty above 9900 ahead of GST Council meet

These segments have been affected the most by the new indirect tax regime, which has depressed the economic growth numbers in the first quarter of the current financial year because of destocking on account of uncertainties before the GST was introduced on July 1.

The benchmark indices were trading higher with up 100 points in the early-morning trade on Friday tracking which were positive after optimism over US tax reform plans lifted shares to new highs Back home, investors keep an eye on The Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council meeting, scheduled for later today. The Council is likely to give a major relief to exporters as well as small and medium enterprises (SMEs).

9:20 AM Markets at open



Benchmark indices were trading higher with sensex up 100 points in the early-morning trade on Friday tracking Asian markets which were positive after optimism over US tax reform plans lifted Wall Street shares to new highs.



At 9:19 am, the S&P BSE Sensex was trading at 31,716, up 124 points while the broader Nifty50 index was ruling at 9,928, up 40 points

9:11 AM

GST Council meet today to announce measures easing trader, exporter woes

Some measures to ease the difficulties being faced by traders owing to GST are likely to be announced after the GST Council's meeting on Friday after Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Finance Minister Arun Jaitley and BJP President Amit Shah here and discussed the state of the economy and steps to revive growth.

It is understood that after the GST Council meeting on Friday, there could be announcements like easier refund of input credit for exporters, deferring of reverse charge mechanism for unregistered traders and promise of no enquiry into the tax matters of the previous VAT regime of indirect taxes.

9:09 AM

Sebi panel for more curbs on royalty payouts, information sharing

The corporate governance panel of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has recommended more checks and balances on royalty and brand payments, related-party transactions and sharing of information between management and entities not part of the board.





Among the key recommendations by the committee is one on the aspect of exchange of price-sensitive information between companies and a promoter no longer a part of the board or management. READ MORE

9:08 AM

Technical calls from Prabhudas Lilladher:

FUTURE CONSUMER - BUY

CMP: Rs 64.55

TARGET: Rs 72

STOP LOSS: Rs 58

CENTURY TEXTILES - BUY

CMP: Rs 1,275.75

TARGET: Rs 1,350

STOP LOSS: Rs 1,220

TV18 BROADCAST - BUY

CMP: Rs 40.50

TARGET: Rs 44.50





Click here for rationale STOP LOSS: Rs 38.20

9:04 AM

Nifty view from Prabhudas Lilladher:

Nifty has been facing a resistance at around 9940 levels which is also where the significant moving average of 34 WMA lies and we anticipate a lower top formation pattern is in the making in the daily chart. However, Nifty is moving well within the range of 9,980 and 9,800 levels and only a decisive breach of 9,800 can bring in some correction. The support for the day lies at 9,840 whereas the resistance would be seen at 9,930 levels.

9:01 AM

IPO activity headed for record year

The initial public offering (IPO) activity in the country is headed for a record year in 2017. The past quarter saw 26 IPOs raising $1.8 billion. The re-emergence of larger listings in the pipeline can also help India far exceed the initially expected target of $5 billion in proceeds for 2017.

READ MORE



There has been particularly strong activity in the insurance sector due to regulatory changes and a number of major insurance companies are getting ready for their IPOs.

8:59 AM

India Inc gets a governance push from Kotak panel

The Securities and Exchange Board of India’s (Sebi’s) high-profile committee on corporate governance on Thursday recommended several measures to enhance corporate governance standards at India Inc.

Batting for greater transparency, the panel said sound corporate governance helped companies generate “significantly greater returns” compared to those that exhibited poor corporate governance standards. It further said well-governed companies could command a premium between 10 and 40 per cent over the not-so-well-governed ones. READ MORE

8:58 AM

Oil Check

Oil markets were cautious on Friday as traders monitored a tropical storm heading for the Gulf of Mexico and as China remained closed for a week-long public holiday.

But the prospect of extended oil production cuts by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and other producers led by Russia helped support prices.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude was trading at $50.71 per barrel, down 8 cents from its last close. Brent crude was down 10 cents at $56.90 a barrel.

8:57 AM

SGX Nifty

The Nifty50 futures on the Singapore Stock Exchange were trading 17.50 points higher at 9938 indicating a flat opening for the domestic market.

8:56 AM Asia Check



Asian stocks rose on Friday after optimism over US tax reform plans lifted Wall Street shares to new highs. Japan's Nikkei climbed 0.3%, Australian stocks rose 0.7% and South Korea's KOSPI advanced 0.9%.

8:55 AM

S&P hits record highs

The S&P 500 posted its sixth straight record high close on Thursday, its longest run since 1997, as investors cheered increased prospects for a tax overhaul with Congress moving closer to agreement on a budget resolution.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 113.75 points, or 0.5%, to close at 22,775.39, while the S&P 500 gained 14.33 points, or 0.56%, to 2,552.07. The Nasdaq Composite added 50.73 points, or 0.78%, to 6,585.36.

8:48 AM Good Morning!



Welcome to Business Standard's market liveblog.