MARKETS LIVE: Indices at record highs; Nifty hits 10,400, Sensex up 250 pts
SI Reporter |
New Delhi
Last Updated at November 1, 2017 10:01 IST
9:53 AM Bharti Airtel hits highest in nearly a decade
Bharti Airtel rallied as much as 4.8% to its highest since Dec 2007 even as the country's largest telco said its net profit for the July-September quarter plunged by a whopping 77% from a year earlier, as it struggled with the fierce price war unleashed by Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Jio.
9:28 AM
Broader markets
Broader markets mirrored gains in the benchmarks with the BSE Midcap and the BSE Smallcap indices gaining 0.7% and 0.8%, respectively.
9:26 AM Sensex heatmap at open
Source: BSE
9:21 AM
Markets at open
At 9:20 am, the S&P BSE Sensex was trading at 33,419, up 206 points, while the broader Nifty50 was ruling at 10,394, up 58 points.
9:14 AM
Stocks in focus
Hero MotoCorp, Tech Mahindra, Bharti Airtel, Tata Steel, Maruti Suzuki, HDFC Bank etc
9:12 AM
India jumps 30 spots in ease of doing business rankings
India has for the first time broken into the club of the 100 nations easiest to conduct business in, driven by ease of paying taxes, resolving the insolvency problem, access to credit, and protection of minority investors.
The World Bank’s ‘Doing Business 2018: Reforming to Create Jobs’ report, released on Tuesday, showed India's rank in ease of doing business jumped 30 places to 100 among 190 countries. READ MORE
9:06 AM
Technical picks
BUY AMARA RAJA BATTERIES
CMP: Rs 699.60
TARGET: Rs 770
STOP LOSS: Rs 670
9:04 AM
Nifty outlook by HDFC Securities
Positional setup of Nifty is still bullish with higher tops and higher bottoms. Nifty has surpassed the previous top resistance of 10,251 and registered new all-time high at 10,384 recently. There is no sign of bearish trend reversal seen as of yet on the short term charts of Nifty. READ MORE
9:03 AM
Today's picks
Devangshu Datta on Nifty, Bank Nifty, ONGC, NTPC and Hindalco
8:55 AM Asian markets
Asian shares hit a 10-year high on Wednesday on the back of solid economic growth, while oil prices were on a bull run on hopes of an extension of output cuts by major oil producers.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.3%, while Japan's Nikkei gained over 1%. China's Shanghai Composite and Hong Kong's Hang Seng indices were up 0.3% and 0.6%, respectively.
8:53 AM
Singapore Nifty
At 8:50, SGX Nifty was trading at 10,410, up 31 points or 0.30%, indicating higher opening for the markets.
8:51 AM Good Morning!
Welcome to Business Standard's market liveblog.
First Published: Wed, November 01 2017. 09:56 IST
