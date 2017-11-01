MARKETS LIVE: Indices at record highs; Nifty hits 10,400, Sensex up 250 pts

The benchmark indices were at record highs on Wednesday after index heavyweight hit its highest in nearly a decade post its September quarter numbers. hitting 10-year high also contributed to the gains.

The rallied as much as 325 points to log its fresh high of 33539, while the broader surpassed 10,400, hitting its record high of 10425.

Meanwhile, as many as 46 companies are scheduled to report results for the September quarter. These include Tech Mahindra, Hero MotoCorp, TVS Motor, Apollo Tyres, Hexaware, Greaves Cotton, Godrej Consumer, Andhra Bank, JSW Energy, Mahindra Holidays and Kirloskar Industries etc among others.

Overseas, investors await the outcome of the US Federal Reserve’s two-day policy meeting later in the session for clues about future tightening.

The US central bank is expected to leave interest rates unchanged, but investors will be watching for any new indications that the Fed will resume raising rates next month.