Syndicate Bank surges 14% post September quarter results

Bharti Airtel shares at highest level in nearly a decade
MARKETS LIVE: Indices at record highs; Nifty hits 10,400, Sensex up 250 pts

SI Reporter  |  New Delhi 

The benchmark indices were at record highs on Wednesday after index heavyweight Bharti Airtel hit its highest in nearly a decade post its September quarter numbers. Asian markets hitting 10-year high also contributed to the gains.  

The Sensex rallied as much as 325 points to log its fresh high of 33539, while the broader Nifty surpassed 10,400, hitting its record high of 10425. 

Meanwhile, as many as 46 companies are scheduled to report results for the September quarter. These include Tech Mahindra, Hero MotoCorp, TVS Motor, Apollo Tyres, Hexaware, Greaves Cotton, Godrej Consumer, Andhra Bank, JSW Energy, Mahindra Holidays and Kirloskar Industries etc among others. 

Overseas, investors await the outcome of the US Federal Reserve’s two-day policy meeting later in the session for clues about future tightening.

The US central bank is expected to leave interest rates unchanged, but investors will be watching for any new indications that the Fed will resume raising rates next month.

9:53 AM Bharti Airtel hits highest in nearly a decade

Bharti Airtel rallied as much as 4.8% to its highest since Dec 2007 even as the country's largest telco said its net profit for the July-September quarter plunged by a whopping 77% from a year earlier, as it struggled with the fierce price war unleashed by Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Jio. 
 

9:28 AM

Broader markets
 
Broader markets mirrored gains in the benchmarks with the BSE Midcap and the BSE Smallcap indices gaining 0.7% and 0.8%, respectively. 

9:26 AM Sensex heatmap at open 

heatmap
Source: BSE

9:21 AM

Markets at open 
 
At 9:20 am, the S&P BSE Sensex was trading at 33,419, up 206 points, while the broader Nifty50 was ruling at 10,394, up 58 points. 

9:14 AM

Stocks in focus
 
Hero MotoCorp, Tech Mahindra, Bharti Airtel, Tata Steel, Maruti Suzuki, HDFC Bank etc

9:12 AM

India jumps 30 spots in ease of doing business rankings
 
India has for the first time broken into the club of the 100 nations easiest to conduct business in, driven by ease of paying taxes, resolving the insolvency problem, access to credit, and protection of minority investors.
 
The World Bank’s ‘Doing Business 2018: Reforming to Create Jobs’ report, released on Tuesday, showed India's rank in ease of doing business jumped 30 places to 100 among 190 countries. READ MORE 

9:06 AM

Technical picks
 
BUY AMARA RAJA BATTERIES    
 
CMP: Rs 699.60      
TARGET: Rs 770     
STOP LOSS: Rs 670
 

9:04 AM

Nifty outlook by HDFC Securities 
 
Positional setup of Nifty is still bullish with higher tops and higher bottoms. Nifty has surpassed the previous top resistance of 10,251 and registered new all-time high at 10,384 recently. There is no sign of bearish trend reversal seen as of yet on the short term charts of Nifty. READ MORE 

 

9:03 AM

Today's picks
 
Devangshu Datta on Nifty, Bank Nifty, ONGC, NTPC and Hindalco
 

8:55 AM Asian markets

Asian shares hit a 10-year high on Wednesday on the back of solid economic growth, while oil prices were on a bull run on hopes of an extension of output cuts by major oil producers.
 
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.3%, while Japan's Nikkei gained over 1%. China's Shanghai Composite and Hong Kong's Hang Seng indices were up 0.3% and 0.6%, respectively. 

8:53 AM

Singapore Nifty
 
At 8:50, SGX Nifty was trading at 10,410, up 31 points or 0.30%, indicating higher opening for the markets.

8:51 AM Good Morning!

Welcome to Business Standard's market liveblog. 
First Published: Wed, November 01 2017. 09:56 IST

