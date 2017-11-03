MARKETS LIVE: Sensex rangebound, Nifty above 10,450 on positive global cues
SI Reporter |
New Delhi
Last Updated at November 3, 2017 09:17 IST
The benchmark indices opened higher tracking positive trend seen in Asian markets
as global investors gave a guarded reception to Republican plans for massive US tax cuts, while welcoming the appointment of a centrist at the helm of the Federal Reserve.
Meanwhile, the Bank of England on Thursday hiked the base rate for the first time in ten years, up from 0.25% to 0.5%.
Back home, as many as 40 companies will declare their September quarter results. These include Tata Power, Hindalco, PNB, Edelweiss Financial Services, EPC Industries, Godrej Properties, Titan Company, Torrent Pharma, Trident, Union Bank of India, VRL Logistics and UCO Bank etc, among others.
9:07 AM
Interesting trading opportunities in PSBs
The recent surge in public sector banks (PSBs) has created a momentum play where they look more attractive to traders. The differences in valuations between private banks and PSBs have reduced. Most PSBs trade at low valuations, while many private banks trade at high valuations. That differential could reduce. In most sectors, analysts examine the price-earnings (PE) ratio as a basic measure. But, in the banking sector, price-book value (P/BV) ratio is more useful. READ FULL ANALYSIS
9:04 AM
Derivative strategy on Jain Irrigation
Buy Jain Irrigation November 110 call at Rs 4.70
Stop loss: Rs 3
Target: Rs 8
9:03 AM
Technical picks
BUY LIC HOUSING FINANCE
CMP: Rs 605.55
TARGET: Rs 670
STOP LOSS: Rs 585
9:00 AM
Today's picks
8:55 AM Wall Street on Thursday
Wall Street’s Dow industrials climbed to a record high on Thursday while losses in Facebook kept the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq in check as investors assessed the long-awaited tax cut plan unveiled by US President Donald Trump’s fellow Republicans.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 81.25 points, or 0.35% to 23,516.26, the S&P 500 gained 0.49 points, or 0.02% to 2,579.85 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 1.59 points, or 0.02% to 6,714.94.
8:52 AM
Asian markets
Asian shares took a breather on Friday as investors gave a guarded reception to Republican plans for massive US tax cuts, while welcoming the appointment of a centrist at the helm of the Federal Reserve.
A holiday in Japan kept volumes light, while investors observed the usual caution ahead of the US payrolls report which is expected to show a big bounce back from September’s hurricane-hit result.
MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan inched up 0.15% to be just a whisker from its highest since late 2007.
Australia’s main index firmed 0.6%, while China’s blue chips were a fraction softer.
8:49 AM
Singapore Nifty
At 8:46 am, SGX Nifty was trading at 10,469, up 14 points ot 0.14%.
8:48 AM Good Morning!
Welcome to Business Standard's market liveblog.
First Published: Fri, November 03 2017. 09:17 IST
