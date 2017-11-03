JUST IN
Derivative strategy on Jain Irrigation by HDFC Securities
MARKETS LIVE: Sensex rangebound, Nifty above 10,450 on positive global cues

Catch all live market action here

SI Reporter  |  New Delhi 

markets, stocks, sensex, nifty, bse, nse

The benchmark indices opened higher tracking positive trend seen in Asian markets as global investors gave a guarded reception to Republican plans for massive US tax cuts, while welcoming the appointment of a centrist at the helm of the Federal Reserve.

Meanwhile, the Bank of England on Thursday hiked the base rate for the first time in ten years, up from 0.25% to 0.5%.

Back home, as many as 40 companies will declare their September quarter results. These include Tata Power, Hindalco, PNB, Edelweiss Financial Services, EPC Industries, Godrej Properties, Titan Company, Torrent Pharma, Trident, Union Bank of India, VRL Logistics and UCO Bank etc, among others.

CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES

9:07 AM

Interesting trading opportunities in PSBs
 
The recent surge in public sector banks (PSBs) has created a momentum play where they look more attractive to traders. The differences in valuations between private banks and PSBs have reduced. Most PSBs trade at low valuations, while many private banks trade at high valuations. That differential could reduce. In most sectors, analysts examine the price-earnings (PE) ratio as a basic measure. But, in the banking sector, price-book value (P/BV) ratio is more useful. READ FULL ANALYSIS

PSU banks

9:04 AM

Derivative strategy on Jain Irrigation
 
Buy Jain Irrigation November 110 call at Rs 4.70
Stop loss: Rs 3
Target: Rs 8
 

9:03 AM

Technical picks
 
BUY LIC HOUSING FINANCE  
 
CMP: Rs 605.55       
TARGET: Rs 670     
STOP LOSS: Rs 585
 

9:00 AM

Today's picks
 
Devangshu Datta on Nifty, Bank Nifty, Aurobindo Pharma, Bharti Infratel, Hero MotoCorp

CLICK HERE FOR DETAILS

8:55 AM Wall Street on Thursday

Wall Street’s Dow industrials climbed to a record high on Thursday while losses in Facebook kept the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq in check as investors assessed the long-awaited tax cut plan unveiled by US President Donald Trump’s fellow Republicans. 
 
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 81.25 points, or 0.35% to 23,516.26, the S&P 500 gained 0.49 points, or 0.02% to 2,579.85 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 1.59 points, or 0.02% to 6,714.94.

8:52 AM

Asian markets

Asian shares took a breather on Friday as investors gave a guarded reception to Republican plans for massive US tax cuts, while welcoming the appointment of a centrist at the helm of the Federal Reserve.
 
A holiday in Japan kept volumes light, while investors observed the usual caution ahead of the US payrolls report which is expected to show a big bounce back from September’s hurricane-hit result.
 
MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan inched up 0.15% to be just a whisker from its highest since late 2007.
 
Australia’s main index firmed 0.6%, while China’s blue chips were a fraction softer.

8:49 AM

Singapore Nifty
 
At 8:46 am, SGX Nifty was trading at 10,469, up 14 points ot 0.14%.

8:48 AM Good Morning!

Welcome to Business Standard's market liveblog. 
First Published: Fri, November 03 2017. 09:17 IST

