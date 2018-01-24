MARKETS LIVE: Sensex range-bound, Nifty holds 11,050; metals drag

-
Bitcoins: Investors need to pay 20% advance tax on cryptocurrency earnings In the midst of all the uncertainties around cryptocurrency, there is some clarity on at least one aspect. Investors, who have made a fortune selling the virtual currency, will need to pay 20% advance tax on the earnings to avoid any action by the income tax (I-T) department. CLICK HERE FOR FULL STORY Exit or stay invested? Too-fast-too-soon gains put small investor in a spot It isn't easy being a retail investor right now. The benchmark indices have moved up significantly in the past year and the euphoria sees no signs of abating. The rally has largely been driven by the surfeit of domestic money and on expectations that earnings will pick up in the coming quarters. Retail investors are bulls by nature and their participation goes up when the market touch new highs. READ MORE Nifty Bank breaks 3-day winning streak Sectoral Trend Sensex top gainers and losers Markets Open At 9:17 am, the S&P BSE Sensex was trading at 36,117, down 22 points while the broader Nifty50 index was ruling at 11,068 down 15 points
