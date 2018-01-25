MARKETS LIVE: Sensex range-bound, Nifty below 11,100; PSU banks drag

PSBs trade mixed after Government unveils bank recap plan Shares of frontline public sector banks (PSBs) were down up to 5% on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) in early morning trade on profit booking after the government unveiled recapitalisation (recap) plan. The government has announced details of the Rs 2.1tn recapitalisation plan approved in October, 2017 for 20 public sector banks (PSB), with over Rs 881 billion to be infused in FY18 itself, of which Rs 800 billion is to be raised via “recap bonds”. State Bank of India (SBI) Punjab National Bank (PNB), Indian Bank and Bank of Baroda (BOB) were trading lower by 3% each, while Syndicate Bank, Allahabad Bank, Oriental Bank of Commerce, Union Bank of India and Canara Bank , all from the Nifty PSU Bank index, were down 1% to 2% on NSE. READ MORE Nifty breaches 11,000: Brace for a lot of volatility in the new zone The Nifty has broken out past 11,000. High hopes about the Budget, coupled to huge portfolio inflows, have been the drivers for this uptrend. The long trend is bullish but centred on newsflow about the Budget. It's impossible to calculate upside targets since the market is in a new zone. The VIX is signalling a possibly serious correction. It has risen to 12-month high. However, a pullback would not be considered serious unless the Nifty slid below 10,550, which is the level where the recent breakout came. If that is broken, the next key support would be at 10,325. READ MORE 58% banks report rise in bad loans in July-December period, reveals Survey The percentage of banks reporting a rise in non performing assets (NPAs) in July-December last year has reduced significantly, indicating stability in credit environment, according to a report. The latest round of the Ficci-IBA survey drew responses from 19 public sector, private and foreign banks representing 59 per cent of the banking industry by asset size. READ MORE Satyam accounting fraud: NSE mulls removal of audit firm Price Waterhouse The National Stock Exchange (NSE) is likely to seek removal of auditor Price Waterhouse (PW) at its upcoming board meeting. The move comes after market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) imposed a two-year ban on PW for alleged involvement in the Satyam accounting fraud case. The country's largest stock exchange had appointed PW as its currently statutory auditor of the exchange for a period of five years starting September 2016. Sebi's ban on PW is applicable on all listed companies and also on intermediaries registered under it. READ MORE Interview of the day Banks remain a good structural bet: Gautam Duggad Continued liquidity from DIIs coupled with pick up in FII flows (especially in January) along with healthy start to the earnings season has resulted in rally in CY18, says GAUTAM DUGGAD, head of research for institutional equities at Motilal Oswal Financial Services in an interview. He also adds that banking sector is still a good structural bet and remains convinced about the underlying long term value migration in favour of private banks. READ FULL INTERVIEW HERE Sectoral Trend

Benchmark indices were trading flat after government pledged on Wednesday to inject nearly $14 billion combined into all but one state-run lender by March in return for them implementing reforms, in a bid to boost lending and tackle a record bad debt problem.

The funds will be injected into 20 lenders majority-owned by the government, which together hold most of India's record $150 billion in soured loans. Lenders with high stressed-asset ratios, such as IDBI Bank, will get a bigger portion of the money.

The government last October said it would inject a total of Rs 2.11 trillion ($33.1 billion) into its state-run lenders over two years. The Rs 881.4 billion \announced on Wednesday will be injected by March, while the rest will be doled out over the next fiscal year.

Globally, Asian stocks held near a record high on Thursday though concerns about the Trump administration’s protectionist stance cast a shadow on financial markets, while the dollar was under pressure after US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin welcomed a weaker currency.