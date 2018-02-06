MARKETS LIVE: Indices recover from day's low, Sensex, Nifty down 2.5%

Bitcoin plunges 20% to $6,190; experts warn it may drop another 50% Bitcoin plunged 20 per cent to a three-month low today, its latest sharp loss following a series of setbacks for the cryptocurrency that, with a collapse across global mainstream markets adding to the selling. The virtual currency fell to $6,190 for the first time since mid-November. READ MORE Gold demand slid to eight-year low in 2017: World Gold Council Global gold demand slid 7 percent in 2017 to 4,071.7 tonnes, an eight-year low, the WGC said in it latest quarterly demand trends report. Investment demand fell by nearly a quarter, driven by reduced inflows into bullion-backed exchange traded funds, the gold mining industry-funded WGC said. While gold prices rose last year on the back of dollar weakness, rising interest rates and a surge in stock markets detracted from the metal's appeal as an investment. READ MORE Investors lose Rs 10 trillion in three trading days Investors have lost a whopping Rs 10 trillion in the stock market in past three trading sessions post Budget 2018-19, with over Rs 4.8 trillion being wiped out in Tuesday’s trade so far. Total investor wealth, measured in terms of cumulative market value of all listed stocks on BSE, fell by Rs 10 trillion in past three trading sessions to Rs 143 trillion at 11:07 AM; the exchange data shows READ MORE Market check Index Current Pt. Change % Change S&P BSE SENSEX 33,880.36 -876.80 -2.52 S&P BSE SENSEX 50 10,840.25 -291.00 -2.61 S&P BSE SENSEX Next 50 33,464.28 -982.20 -2.85 S&P BSE 100 10,743.71 -292.70 -2.65 S&P BSE Bharat 22 Index 3,651.94 -84.19 -2.25 (Source: BSE) Govt allows investors to set off losses against long-term capital gains tax It is better to wait beyond March 31 this year to sell equity shares or units of equity-oriented mutual funds if one is incurring losses. This is so because these losses can be set off for long-term capital gains (LTCG) tax, to come into force from April 1 this year. These losses can be set off for a period of eight years. "Long-term capital loss arising from transfer made on or after April 1, 2018, will be allowed to be set-off and carried forward. Unabsorbed loss can be carried forward to subsequent eight years for set-off against long-term capital gains," clarified the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) through frequently asked questions (FAQs). READ MORE Finance Secretary on market crash The government will look into what it can do after a slump in local market reflecting global sell off, the finance secretary said on Tuesday. Hasmukh Adhia said he will discuss the issue of fall in local markets with Finance Minister Arun Jaitley.

Benchmark indices slid more than 3% and the rupee weakened as a global market rout whacked sentiment, adding to existing investor concerns ahead of a central bank meeting this week and a new capital gains tax later in the year.

The broader and the benchmark each fell as much as 3.7% on Tuesday, heading for a sixth consecutive session of falls, with both erasing their gains for the year.



The slump in Wall Street overnight comes as India’s record-setting share rally came under threat following the government’s announcement of a 10% long-term capital gains tax in equities, which starts in April.

S&P mini futures fell as much as 2.5 per cent to nearly four-month lows in Asia, extending their losses from the record peak hit just over a week ago to almost 12 per cent.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan slid 3.5 per cent to a one-month low, which would be its biggest fall in more than a year and a half, a day after it had fallen 1.6 percent.

