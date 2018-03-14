MARKETS LIVE: Sensex falls 100 pts at open, Nifty below 10,400; banks drag

STOCKS IN NEWS Future Retail to launch FBB brand in Oman, other states of GCC Government to sell 10% stake in HAL through Rs 4,230-cr public offer; IPO opens on 16th March Blue Star launches 100 new ACs, eyes 12.5% market share in FY19 Shoppers Stop shuts HomeStop store in Vijaywada Winsome Diamonds loan default: Hasmukh Shah remanded in CBI custody IRB Infra in consortium with Modern Road Makers Pvt Ltd bags two road projects from NHAI in Tamil Nadu Hero Motocorp launches Passion PRO, Passion XPRO NTPC launches $400 million bonds; it has also commissioned third unit of Kudgi Super Thermal Power Station NSE has fined Gitanjali Gems, ABG Shipyard, Amtek Auto, DS Kulkarni Developers, Bharati Defence and Infrastructure, Educomp Solutions, Shree Renuka Sugars, Moser-Baer (I) and Sterling Biotech for failing to file December quarter results Fortis Healthcare: Malaysia’s IHH Healthcare Bhd is set to launch a voluntary open offer to buy the non-promoter shares of Fortis Healthcare in the next few days, nine months after walking out of bilateral negotiations with promoters Malvinder and Shivinder Singh who were then in control Bharti Airtel is believed to be looking to sell a higher stake in Bharti Telemedia, its DTH arm, to raise funds for building a war chest to fight Reliance Jio Infocomm (Source: Nirmal Bang report) Markets at pre-open Index Current Pt. Change % Change S&P BSE SENSEX 33,872.37 +15.59 +0.05 S&P BSE SENSEX 50 10,883.81 +4.62 +0.04 S&P BSE SENSEX Next 50 33,334.35 +374.44 +1.14 S&P BSE 100 10,773.76 +22.58 +0.21 S&P BSE Bharat 22 Index 3,572.90 +18.68 +0.53 Technical calls from HDFC Securities BUY: Chambal Fert CMP: Rs 161.10 SL: Rs 155 Target: Rs 168 On 26th Feb 2018, Stock registered new 52 week and all time high with jump in volumes. Stock price has formed multiple bottoms at the similar level of 150 in last 1 month. Stock price currently placed above 20, 50, 100 and 200 DMA, indicating bullishness on all time frames. Stock is one of the few fertilizer stocks, which is hovering around its all-time high. Click here for more Nifty outlook by HDFC Securities Nifty ended flat and formed indecisive “Doji” pattern on the daily chart during yesterday’s session to close at 10426. Nifty has shown a recovery of more than 330 points in last four sessions. Nifty managed to hold above its 200 DMA support and reversed northward. The meaningful resistance from here seems at 10638, which happened to be the intermediate top on the daily charts. Considering the evidences discussed above, We believe that Nifty could extend this pullback and Longs should be held for the upside target of 10600, keeping SL at 10300. Stocks in News L&T: NHAI awards INR10.5b contract for Dwarka Expressway to Larsen. Yes Bank : Acquires 17.3 per cent of Fortis on pledge invocation. Torrent Pharma: May raise Rs1,500 crore in bid for Sanofi generics business. Balrampur Chini: CRISIL rated total bank facilities worth Rs 2,283 as AA/Stable for the long term rating. IRB Infra bags two road projects from NHAI in Tamil Nadu (Source: Geojit Financial Services) Ashok Leyland: Reco Price (Rs) 122, Previous Target (Rs) 150, New Target (Rs) 166 We had upgraded our recommendation on Ashok Leyland to BUY in our Q3 FY18 result update dated Feb 05, 2018 for a target price of Rs150. The target was achieved in yesterday’s trading session with the stock delivering a return of 23%. The outlook for commercial vehicles demand continues to be positive as highlighted in our report Auto Sector – Commercial Vehicles released on March 09, 2018. Ashok Leyland has been gaining market share in this segment. Also, strong demand trends are expected to surface in LCV segment where Ashok Leyland is launching new products. Its focus on defense, exports and spare parts are likely to yield strong results over the medium term. We advise investors to hold the stock for a revised target of Rs166. (Source: IIFL)

Benchmark indices open lower following that eased on Wednesday amid fears of rising US protectionism as President Donald Trump fired his Secretary of State, regarded as a moderate in his administration, and eyes hefty tariffs on Chinese imports.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.3 per cent, retreating from a 1-1/2 month high hit on Tuesday.



Wall Street’s major indexes fell on Tuesday as the dismissal of US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and the possibility of additional US import tariffs against China dragged down stocks across sectors.

RBI on Tuesday barred from issuing guarantees in the form of letters of undertaking (LoU) as it clamped down on the import financing route used by fugitive jeweller Nirav Modi and his uncle Mehul Choksi for allegedly committing India's biggest bank fraud.