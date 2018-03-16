MARKETS LIVE: Sensex slips at open, Nifty below 10,350; banks extend losses

BSE Sensex gainers and losers Market at open At 9:16 AM, the S&P BSE Sensex was trading at 33,562, down 124 points while the broader Nifty50 was ruling at 10,324, down 36 points. Bharat Dynamics IPO oversubscribed 1.30 times The initial public offer of defence company Bharat Dynamics was oversubscribed 1.30 times on the last day of bidding on Thursday. The IPO to raise Rs 960 crore received bids for 2,92,42,115 shares against the total issue size of 2,24,51,953 shares, data available with the NSE showed. Markets at pre-open Index Current Pt. Change % Change S&P BSE SENSEX 33,703.21 +17.67 +0.05 S&P BSE SENSEX 50 10,847.81 +19.64 +0.18 S&P BSE SENSEX Next 50 33,410.93 +20.09 +0.06 S&P BSE 100 10,747.47 +17.44 +0.16 S&P BSE Bharat 22 Index 3,555.56 +4.55 +0.13 Hindustan Aeronautics IPO to open today State-owned defence company Hindustan Aeronautics is set to open its initial public offering for subscription on March 16. Equity shares are proposed to be listed on the BSE and the NSE. SBI Capital Markets and Axis Capital are the book running lead managers to the offer that will close on March 20, 2018. Hindustan Aeronautics' initial public offering of 3,41,07,525 equity shares is an offer for sale by the President of India, acting through the Department of Defence Production. The offer comprises a net offer of 3,34,38,750 equity shares and an employee reservation portion of up to 6,68,775 equity shares. Sebi raises currency derivative trade limit to $100 mn Sebi on Thursday raised the exposure limit under exchange-traded currency derivatives trading for residents and FPIs to USD 100 million across all currency pairs involving the Indian rupee. The move will help entities engaged in forex transactions to maintain their currency risks in a better manner. "Domestic clients/FPIs may take long or short positions without having to establish existence of underlying exposure, up to a single limit of USD 100 million equivalent, across all currency pairs involving rupee, put together, and combined across all the stock exchanges," Sebi said in a circular.

Benchmark indices opened lower following Asian stocks that were on the defensive on Friday as worries over the US investigation into the Trump Organization tested investor nerves, already frayed by fears US tariffs could hurt the global economy and trigger a trade war.





Back home, The YSR Congress Party on Thursday moved a no-confidence motion in the Lok Sabha against the Narendra Modi government. The no-confidence motion can be accepted only if it has the support of at least 50 members in the House. The YSR Congress has nine MPs in the Lok Sabha. It has appealed to other opposition parties to support the motion. If accepted, it will be the first no-confidence motion moved, the first of this government's tenure. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside slipped 0.2 per cent in early trade. Japan's Nikkei was down 0.3 per cent.

Meanwhile, India’s narrowed to $12 billion in February, its lowest in five months, amid concern that a global trade war could hit its exports because of US President Donald Trump’s decision to hike import taxes on and aluminum.

Government is worried that its exports could be hit in the coming months by Trump’s decision to impose tariffs of 25 per cent on and 10 per cent on aluminum.



