MARKETS LIVE: Indices trim losses, Nifty reclaims 10400; Infosys down 4%

Edelweiss on Infosys Lower margin guidance and softer-than-expected commentary are likely to be perceived negatively by Street. However, we maintain Infosys as our top pick led by: a) strong deal win momentum; b) digital-focused strategy in place; c) undemanding valuations (14.9x FY20E EPS); and d) high dividend yield. Maintain ‘BUY’ with revised target price of Rs 1,419 (Rs 1,475 earlier). Result Calendar Company Date of Board meet Infosys 13-04-18 IndusInd Bank 19-04-18 TCS 19-04-18 HDFC Bank 21-04-18 Bharti Infratel 23-04-18 HDFC Bank 23-04-18 Wipro 25-04-18 Axis Bank 26-04-18 Yes Bank 26-04-18 Axis Bank 27-04-18 HDFC 30-04-18 Kotak Mah Bank 30-04-18 ICICI Bank 07-05-18 Earnings Impact: Infosys Sectoral Trend Sensex top gainers and losers Markets at Open At 9:17 am, the S&P BSE Sensex was trading at 33,974, down 217 points, while the broader Nifty50 index was ruling at 10,405, down 75 points

Benchmark indices were trading range-bound following Asian markets, which were trading mixed as relief US-led strikes on Syria looked unlikely to escalate was tempered by concerns at Russia’s potential reaction to new sanctions from Washington.

With the situation in the Middle East still fluid, moves were modest and in both directions. While Japan's Nikkei added 0.2%, MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan slipped 0.4%.

The United States, France and Britain launched 105 missiles targeting what the Pentagon said were three chemical weapons facilities in Syria in retaliation for a suspected poison gas attack in Douma on April 7.

Russian President Vladimir Putin warned on Sunday that further Western attacks on Syria would bring chaos to world affairs, as Washington prepared to increase pressure on Russia with new economic sanctions.

But with President Donald Trump declaring mission accomplished, investors wagered the worst had been avoided.



Back home, will be in focus after the IT major met Street expectations on financial numbers for the January-March quarter (Q4) as well as for 2017-18. But the firm’s revenue growth guidance for 2018-19, especially the projection on operating margin, disappointed investors.