MARKETS LIVE: Nifty trades above 10,500; auto stocks gain; OBC tanks 11%

Market check at 10am S&P BSE Sensex 34,325.52 0.54% Nifty 50 10,548.70 0.55% S&P BSE 200 4,611.37 0.56% Nifty 500 9,302.20 0.55% S&P BSE Mid-Cap 16,637.39 0.45% S&P BSE Small-Cap 18,105.68 0.61% Interview of the day: Our FY19-end target for Sensex is around 34,000, says Ambit Capital CEO At a time when the markets are grappling with rising bond yields, a Rs 114-billion fraud in India's second-largest public sector lender and the possibility of the US Federal Reserve raising interest rates, SAURABH MUKHERJEA, chief executive officer, Ambit Capital tells Puneet Wadhwa that he expects double-digit corporate earnings growth in FY19. CLICK HERE TO READ MORE Equirus on NESCO We believe FY19E outlook for NESCO’s exhibition business remains challenging as organizers are witnessing lower footfalls, which is leading to cancelations / postponement of events. Further, NESCO would be losing out on revenues from IT Park-1 due to phase-1 expansion plans of New BEC. Accordingly, we lower our FY18/FY19 sales estimates by 8%/9%, leading to flat yoy growth in FY19E sales. In view of the rich valuations, we assign ADD (from LONG earlier) to the stock. Equirus Securities on Avanti Feeds Limited (AFL) AFL currently trades at 22x/18x on our FY19 and FY20 EPS estimates. FY18 has proven to be a great year for AFL so far, both in terms of sales and profitability, which in turn has strengthened its balance sheet further (current cash balance: ~Rs 7bn). We derive our Mar’19 target price of Rs 2,910 based on 28x TTM EPS of Rs 104 (Mar’19 target price of Rs 2,950 earlier) and upgrade the stock to LONG (from ADD earlier) as we remain bullish on AFL’s medium-to-long term prospects. Oriental Bank of Commerce falls 9% on talks of Rs 3.9 billion scam Oriental Bank of Commerce (OBC) has slipped 9% to Rs 96.20, also its fresh 52-week low on the BSE, after the media report suggested that the state-owned lender has alleged the firm, Dwarka Das Seth International, for fraudulent loan scam, involving Rs 3.90 billion. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a case against a Delhi-based jeweller on a complaint from government-owned OBC, the Business Standard reported. READ MORE Primary market update In the primary market, the day ahead will see a new entrant, HG Infra Engineering open its issue for subscription today. The company is looking to raise Rs 462 crore through the IPO and will close on February 28. The issue price has been fixed at Rs 263-270. Healthcare services provider Aster DM Healthcare will also be listing on stock exchanges today

The domestic indices were trading higher on Monday taking cues from its Asian counterparts.

Later this week, the market participants will look forward to key economic data such as Nikkei Markit Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index (PMI), Fiscal Deficit and Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

In the global markets, Asian were in a guardedly upbeat mood on Monday, heading into an event-packed week headlined by US inflation data and the first House testimony by the new head of the Federal Reserve.

A modest improvement in risk appetite saw the safe-haven yen lost ground, while MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific outside Japan firmed 0.3 per cent.

Japan’s Nikkei climbed 1.4 per cent and E-Mini futures for the S&P 500 rose 0.1 per cent.

The gains followed Wall Street, where the Dow ended Friday up by 1.39 per cent, while the S&P 500 gained 1.60 per cent and the Nasdaq 1.77 per cent.

(with Reuters inputs)