MARKETS LIVE: Sensex up 100 points, Nifty holds above 9900; Sun TV gains 3%

10:07 AM

Interview of the day

Country’s gross domestic product (GDP) will take at least two quarters to recover with consumption making up for the low government expenditure and private investment, says Ankur Varman, AVP - Institutional Equity sales at SBI Capital Markets. READ FULL INTERVIEW HERE

9:51 AM

Leading stock exchange BSE on Monday imposed trading restrictions on two more firms - Sancia Global Infraprojects and Koa Tools India - on regulator Sebi's directives regarding a clampdown on suspected shell companies. READ MORE

9:49 AM Buzzing stock





Sun TV extended gains for the third straight session by rising over 3% to Rs 839 after STAR India on Monday won media rights for the IPL for a period of five years on a bid of Rs 16,347 crore.









A record bid will help Sun TV, owner of the Sunrisers Hyderabad team, as revenues from media rights and sponsorships are shared between the IPL and its franchisees. CLICK HERE FOR FULL STORY

9:37 AM

Nifty outlook by Angel Broking

We have been quite vocal on the fact the index has slipped into a consolidation mode and hence, we are likely to see such kind of surprises in the market going forward. Despite this corrective move, the Nifty has managed to defend the important support of 9,855. Thus, 9,855-10,000 would now be seen as immediate range for the Nifty and we would see selling pressure coming in at higher levels.

9:30 AM

Nifty outlook by Devangshu Datta

Nifty has not been able to break out above resistance between 9,925 and 9,975. A move beyond those limits could mean a test of support at 9,450-9,500 or a target of 10,200 (a new high). READ MORE

9:26 AM

Market breadth

Market breadth remained impressive. There were four gainers against one loser on the BSE. 990 stocks rallied, 259 stocks fell, while 41 stocks remained unchanged.

9:23 AM Top Sensex gainers and losers





Source: BSE

9:22 AM

Market valuation races ahead of growth

The lower-than-expected growth of the economy during the April-June quarter has widened the differential with equity valuations to an all-time high.

The benchmark Nifty50 index is trading at 24.2 times its trailing 12-months earnings per share, which is over four times economic growth in terms of gross value added (GVA) of 5.6 per cent during the first quarter of the current fiscal year (FY18) CLICK HERE TO READ THE FULL STORY

9:21 AM Broader markets



The BSE Midcap and the BSE Smallcap indices were trading 0.4% and 0.5% higher.

9:20 AM Markets at open



At 9:18 am, the Sensex was trading at 31,744, up 41 points, while the Nifty50 was ruling at 9,920, up 7 points.

9:09 AM

Pre-open trade

At 9:05 am, the Sensex was trading at 31,755, up 52 points, while the Nifty50 was ruling at 9,933, up 20 points.

9:06 AM

GDP to grow at 7% in fiscal 2018: Crisil

CRISIL has trimmed its fiscal 2018 growth forecast for India by 40 basis points to 7% from 7.4% earlier, after data for the first quarter showed GDP growth at 5.7%, the slowest in the past three years. The 7% growth forecast implies a GDP growth of 7.4% on average in the remaining three quarters. We believe the sharp decline in growth in the first quarter is transitory and the economy will grind up slowly over the next few quarters as the impact of demonetisation and destocking fades. The Purchasing Manager’s Index (PMI) for August already signals a pick-up in manufacturing activity.

9:05 AM

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories- BUY- Company Update- Suboxone Generic Opportunity To Be Lucrative, Can Sustain For Longer Time

The district court of Delaware in the US has ruled that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories’ (DRL) generic version of Suboxone film does not infringe upon the US patents (8017150, 8603514 , 8900497) as asserted by the innovator, Indivior.

Suboxone film is indicated for the treatment of opioid dependence and generates around $720 million in annual sales in the US. DRL’s launch timeline is now contingent on Actavis’ 180-day marketing exclusivity status and approval timeline for its generic version by the US Food and Drug Administration or USFDA. We have retained Buy rating on DRL with a target price of Rs 3,020.

(Source: Nirmal Bang)

9:02 AM

Technical calls

Buy Coal India with a target of Rs 1,180, says Vaishali Parekh of Prabhudas Lilladher. READ DETAILS HERE

9:01 AM

Morgan Stanley's top bets

Within our countrycoverage we are overweight Japan, China and India (underweight Australia and South Africa): Japan will deliver the strongest earnings growth of any major region this year (+38%) but is the only major region to have de-rated in forward P/E terms (13.7x on consensus).



China and Hong Kong earnings beat is much stronger than APxJ EM average, prompting investors to continue to reduce their Underweight position. India's structural reduction in inflation and improved current account are leading to a secular reduction in interest rates, driving domestic flows towards equities.

9:00 AM

Devangshu Datta on Bank Nifty

8:59 AM

Emkay Global on SUN TV

Star India has won IPL rights including India broadcast, India digital and the rest of the world broadcast and digital for Rs16,300 crore with total 5 year tenure (2018-2022).

As per our calculations, IPL teams will get Rs 116.3 crore incremental revenues with higher value of rights. Adding impact of VIVO's sponsorship rights, the incremental annual EBITDA stands Rs96.5 crore for the franchisee. SUN TV would see EPS accretion of Rs1.6 after assuming player cost cap increase of 30%. We are ascribing 26x to the incremental EPS to arrive at per share value of Rs42.

Recent up move of 15% is attributable to start of digitization process in Tamil Nadu and Monday's IPL bidding result. The company has to deliver healthy advertisement revenue growth from Q2FY18 onwards and rebound in viewership share of Tamil and Telugu GEC's for sustained re-rating. Maintain ACCUMULATE with revised price target of Rs 990.​

8:58 AM

Technical calls

8:57 AM

Jefferies on Federal Bank

A revival in loan growth accompanied by cost-controls and aided by a better asset-quality has fired up the long desired turnaround, reflected in the re-rating of Federal Bank (FB). A sales approach to business transformation is currently underway, but the outcomes are showing up. As always, turnarounds are great stories but risky; a few gaps need to be addressed, but we like the new energy in the bank. We initiate at BUY and price target of Rs 140

8:56 AM

Asian markets

Asian markets were under pressure. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was off 0.05% having shed 0.8% the previous day, with South Korea’s Kospi was off 0.1% after sliding to three-week lows on Monday.

Japan’s Nikkei ticked down 0.2%.

8:54 AM

Singapore Nifty

At 8:45 am, the SGX Nifty, Nifty future being traded on Singapore Stock Exchange was trading at 9,937, up 10 points or 0.11%.

8:54 AM

Technical check on the markets

Nifty has closed deep into the negative territory in yesterday’s trading session; however, the daily momentum indicator is still in buy mode which means there can be one more leg on the way till 10000 mark wherein it will complete a rising wedge pattern.

However, on the lower side, if 9783 levels get broken and if the Index close below those levels then the up move will not come. Below 9783 the Index is likely to break its previous lows of 9685 levels. The short term support for the Index is 9835 levels whereas 10000 is a clear resistance; hence the immediate range is 9835 to 10000 levels.