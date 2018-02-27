MARKETS LIVE: Indices trade flat, Nifty tests 10,600 level

PNB hits 20-month low on discovery of additional unauthorized transactions Shares of Punjab National Bank (PNB) hit a 20-month low of Rs 102, slipping 9% on the BSE in early morning trade, after the government-owned bank said it has revealed an additional unauthorized transactions by around Rs 13 billion (USD 204 million). The stock was trading at its lowest level since June 24, 2016. READ MORE Stock market correction prompts equity fund managers to step up buying A near 10 per cent fall in stock market prices this month has prompted equity fund managers to step up their buying. Following their established strategy of 'buy on dips', they have put a little over Rs 100 billion in stocks, the most in three months and the second highest since April 2017. READ MORE NSE sees IPO pipeline by start-ups, e-tailers The country’s technology start-ups and e-commerce players may soon be the new entrants on the National Stock Exchange (NSE). Taking on the Singapore Exchange and the Nasdaq, the NSE is looking to facilitate firms to raise about $50 billion, and in the process allow the private equity and venture capital funds to exit listed entities. READ MORE BSE Smallcap: Alankit, Amtek Auto among top gainers, Gitanjali among top loser Simbhaoli Sugars surges nearly 10% after yesterday's fall (image source: NSE) BSE Midcap: IGL, Mphasis among top gainers, Vakrangee top loser

The benchmark were trading flat taking cues from its Asian counterparts.



Back home, market participants will look forward to key economic data such as Nikkei Markit Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index (PMI), Fiscal Deficit and Gross Domestic Product (GDP) to be released on Wednesday.



In the global markets, Asian extended their recovery on Tuesday, hitting a three-week high as US borrowing costs eased ahead of Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s highly-anticipated first congressional testimony later in the day.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific outside Japan rose 0.3 per cent, building on its bounce from a two-month low touched on Feb 9.

Japan's Nikkei rose 1.0 per cent to three-week highs.

On Wall Street, the S&P 500 advanced 1.18 per cent on Monday helped by fall in US bond yields.



