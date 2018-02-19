MARKETS LIVE: Indices trade 1% lower as PSU banks drag; PNB cracks 8%

Sectoral Watch: Nifty PSU Bank cracks 5% Over 8 PSUs to enter capital markets next year: DIPAM secy Neeraj Gupta As many as 8 public sector companies, including Hindustan Aeronautics and RITES, will hit the capital markets next financial year as the government intends to unlock the real value of PSUs and bring in greater accountability. Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) Secretary Neeraj Gupta said these initial public offerings (IPO) will be done in a "staggered manner" depending upon the size of the issuance. READ MORE News of Singh bros siphoning money sparks SFIO probe on Fortis, Religare The Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) will initiate a probe into alleged financial irregularities at Fortis Healthcare and Religare Enterprises, according to a senior official. The corporate affairs ministry has been looking into the affairs of Fortis Healthcare and Religare Enterprises after recent reports that financial irregularities have emerged at the two companies. READ MORE Market Check S&P BSE Sensex 33,614.56 -1.16% Nifty 50 10,322.75 -1.24% S&P BSE 200 4,514.45 -1.31% Nifty 500 9,125.50 -1.19% S&P BSE Mid-Cap 16,348.02 -1.53% S&P BSE Small-Cap 17,754.68 -1.56% BSE smallcap: Bhushan Steel, Monnet Ispat & Energy top gainers, Gitanjali loses BSE midcap: Vakrangee, Apollo Hospitals among top gainers; Union Bank of India top loser

The benchmark indices were trading 1% lower on Monday led by a sharp fall in the key banking The PSU Bank index was trading over 4% down with Union Bank of India, Allahabad Bank and being the top losers.

Asian shares ticked up on Monday, joining a global recovery for equity as sentiment improved gradually from a recent shakeout that stemmed from fears of creeping inflation and higher borrowing costs.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.4 per cent, having recovered more than 40 per cent of their losses from late last month to last week’s low. Japan’s Nikkei gained 1.2 per cent.

Trading is expected to be slower than usual due to market holidays in the United States and China.

On Wall Street, the S&P 500 rose marginally on Friday to mark its biggest weekly increase in five years. The Dow Jones industrial average closed 19.01 points higher at 25,219.38.



(with wire inputs)