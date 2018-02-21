MARKETS LIVE: Metal, Pharma stocks dip; Nifty tests 10400 mark

Yes Bank gets committee nod for raising Rs 30 billion via Basel-III bonds Private sector lender Yes Bank today said its capital-raising committee has approved issue of Rs 30 billion Basel III compliant tier 2 bonds. "The capital raising committee of the board of the bank...has approved the issue of rated, listed, non-convertible, redeemable, unsecured, Basel III compliant tier 2 bonds, in the nature of debentures, of Rs 1 million each aggregating to Rs 30 billion," Yes Bank said in a BSE filing. READ MORE Market Check S&P BSE Sensex 33,754.12 0.15% Nifty 50 10,364.30 0.04% S&P BSE 200 4,531.12 -0.06% Nifty 500 9,138.65 -0.14% S&P BSE Mid-Cap 16,354.15 -0.40% S&P BSE Small-Cap 17,765.70 -0.37% Idea Cellular fixes Rs 82.50 per share to raise Rs 35-bn through QIP Idea Cellular today said its capital raising committee has approved an issue price of Rs 82.50 per share for sale of shares through a qualified institutional placement (QIP) to raise as much as Rs 35 billion. "The capital raising committee of the company at its meeting today approved the closure of the issue for the QIP," Idea said in a regulatory filing. READ MORE Sectoral Watch: Nifty Metal down 2% COMPANY NAME LATEST HIGH LOW CHG () CHG(%) TATA STEEL 636.55 655.55 635.30 -14.75 -2.26 VEDANTA 322.85 331.00 320.90 -5.85 -1.78 HINDALCO INDS. 240.15 250.80 238.75 -8.65 -3.48 JINDAL STEEL 244.10 254.80 244.00 -7.90 -3.13 COAL INDIA 310.20 311.75 305.15 -0.20 -0.06 JSW STEEL 298.40 308.15 298.15 -7.20 -2.36 PNB fraud, SBI result: Why good earning season may not boost Indian stocks An otherwise strong earnings season for India’s companies is proving just not good enough for some, after a surprise loss by the country’s biggest bank renewed worries over credit quality. State Bank of India’s December-quarter results spurred Motilal Oswal Securities Ltd. to pare its earnings per share estimate for NSE Nifty 50 Index firms by 3 per cent for the current fiscal and by 0.6 per cent for the financial year starting April 1. CLICK HERE FOR FULL STORY News watch Rotomac Pens Rs 37 bn-fraud: CBI questions Vikram Kothari, son in Delhi The CBI on Wednesday started questioning of Rotomac owner Vikram Kothari and his son, Rahul, at its headquarters in New Delhi in connection with alleged loan default of Rs 36.95 billion (Rs 3,695 crore) towards a consortium of seven nationalised banks, officials said. Earlier, Kothari was being questioned in Kanpur, where his company and residence is located, they said. READ MORE

The benchmark indices continued to trade in a range ahead of the expiry of derivative contracts for February series on Thursday.



The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Tuesday constituted an expert panel that will look at the divergence in asset classification and provisions reported by banks vis-à-vis those interpreted by the central bank’s auditors, and also to examine the rising incidence of fraud in the banking system.



Assets, which the government’s central probe agencies claim to have seized from Nirav Modi’s warehouses and showrooms, are worth around Rs 57 billion at book value, are likely to yield less than half the amount when they are disposed of. The fraud is estimated at Rs 114 billion, but recovering even a fourth of this amount is unlikely, said probe agency sources.



On Tuesday, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley blamed senior officials of public sector banks (PSBs), lenders’ auditors and the regulator for financial fraud. He said the state will chase down cheaters to the end.



In global markets, Asian stock dipped after a long winning run on Wall Street ended overnight, while the dollar gained momentum on Wednesday as yields on US Treasury debt headed for highs not seen in four years.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific outside Japan lost 0.15 per cent. Japan's Nikkei shed 0.2 per cent. Australian were down 0.05 per cent and South Korea's KOSPI .KS11 fell 0.4 per cent.The Dow and S&P 500 fell on Tuesday to snap a six-session winning streak as a sharp decline in Walmart weighed heavily.(with wire inputs)