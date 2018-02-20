MARKETS LIVE: PSU banks gain; Syndicate Bank up 5%; Nifty tests 10,400 mark

Sectoral watch: Nifty PSU Bank up nearly 2% Zydus Wellness hits new high; surges 32% post Q3 results Zydus Wellness hit a new high of Rs 1,298, up 11% on the BSE in intra-day trade on the back of heavy volumes. In past two weeks, the stock of this packaged foods company has rallied 32% from Rs 982 on February 6, after reporting a strong earnings growth for the quarter ended December 2017 (Q3FY18). By comparison, the S&P BSE Sensex has lost 0.83% during this period READ MORE NASSCOM on Information technology sector growth India's software services sector will see revenue growth of 7-9 percent in constant currency terms in the fiscal year to March 2019, a leading lobby group forecast on Tuesday. The country's $154 billion IT sector has been mired in worries about U. S. visa measures, as well as a broader slowdown in technology spending among other factors. READ MORE Market watch S&P BSE Sensex 33,898.15 0.37% Nifty 50 10,408.10 0.29% S&P BSE 200 4,555.67 0.41% Nifty 500 9,186.70 0.29% S&P BSE Mid-Cap 16,477.88 0.30% S&P BSE Small-Cap 17,884.85 0.16% Reliance Securities on KNR Constructions (KNRC) We maintain our positive view on KNRC mainly owing to healthy order book, strong balance sheet (0.1x net D/E) and sound execution credentials. We expect KNRC’s revenue and PAT to register 19% and 17% CAGR, respectively through FY17-FY20E on the back of decent order book, healthy margin and expected healthy order inflow in coming months. Valuing KNRC’s standalone business at Rs345 based on 20x FY20E earnings and Kerala & Bihar BOT at Rs15 (at 1x P/ BV), we reiterate our BUY recommendation on the stock with a revised SOTP-based Target Price of Rs360 Gems & Jewellery stocks trade mixed COMPANY NAME LATEST HIGH LOW CHG () CHG(%) VALUE ( CR) VOLUME SRS 1.02 1.07 0.99 -0.02 -1.92 0.17 1618193 PC JEWELLER 365.00 368.40 345.50 10.55 2.98 27.98 781627 TITAN COMPANY 834.05 834.50 798.30 29.55 3.67 20.45 248959 GOENKA DIAMOND 0.69 0.74 0.69 -0.03 -4.17 0.01 118118 BHAKTI GEMS 20.50 22.25 20.50 0.00 0.00 0.10 48000 GAUTAM GEMS 40.60 40.60 37.10 2.60 6.84 0.13 33000 RAJESH EXPORTS 793.95 804.95 789.60 3.65 0.46 2.17 27339 SAGAR DIAMONDS 29.65 35.25 29.60 -6.35 -17.64 0.09 27000 SWARNSARITA GEMS 19.55 21.30 18.70 -0.30 -1.51 0.05 26474 T B Z 106.55 106.75 104.65 -0.30 -0.28 0.21 19380

The benchmark indices were trading in a range on Tuesday. The indices were supported by the strength in information technology (IT) and a sharp recovery in PSU bank counters from their day's low.



The Nifty IT index was up 0.7% led by a rise in of KPIT Technologies and MindTree. In the banking sector, Syndicate Bank moved up around 5%. Bank of India, Indian Bank, Canara Bank and Oriental Bnk of Commerce (OBC) were also among the top gainers.

In global markets, Asian dipped on Tuesday, their recent recovery slowing after European equities broke a winning streak, while the dollar held firm after bouncing from three-year lows.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific outside Japan edged down 0.1 per cent. Australian dipped 0.45 per cent.

Japan’s Nikkei shed 0.4 per cent after three successive days of gains.

The pan-European STOXX index fell 0.6 per cent on Monday following three days of large gains, dragged down by falls in consumer staples

The US were closed on Monday for a holiday, leaving Asia short of the usual leads, with the focus on whether Wall Street could continue its recovery once trading resumed.

(with wire inputs)