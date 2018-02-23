MARKETS LIVE: Indices trade higher; Nifty tests 10,400 levels

BSE Sensex gainers and losers Market at open At 9:17 am, the S&P BSE Sensex was trading at 33,886, up 66 points while the broader Nifty50 was ruling at 10,403, up 21 points. F&O watch Market-wide rollovers on the last day stands at 78% vs. average rollovers of 80% (last three series). March series will start with market-wide future OI of INR 1.37tn as against INR 1.65tn seen at the start of the February expiry. After remaining under pressure, stock futures roll cost levels moved upto ~50-52bps. Nifty futures rollover stands at 62% vs. average rollovers of 67% (last three series). Nifty roll levels (cost to long) were ~18-20bps (screen levels). Nifty futures will start the March series with an OI of INR 199bn (~19.2mn shares) compared to an OI of INR 287bn (~25.9mn shares) seen at the start of February series. (Source: Edelweiss Report) F&O watch On the last day of Feb expiry the rollover activity picked up as long roller participation was seen in the market. With rollovers picking, the expected volatility in the last hour of the trading session receded. Nifty ended the session on a flat note. For the February series, index closed on a sour note as it lost ~6.2%. The major draggers have been banks, metals, energy and pharma. We hold a cautious view on the index for March expiry. On the upside, 10600-10650 will serve as a resistance while on the downside psychological level of 10,000 can’t be ruled out. Any breach of 10,000 mark will pave way for an immediate dip of further 100-150 points. (Source: Edelweiss Report) NSE drops plans to sell 'loss-making' Power Exchange India Limited The National Stock Exchange (NSE) has decided to call off the sale of its power trading platform Power Exchange India Limited (PXIL). The move comes within months of NSE finding a consortium of buyers who were ready to pick up a stake of NSE at a nominal rate. READ MORE Markets at pre-open Index Current Pt. Change % Change S&P BSE SENSEX 33,913.59 +94.09 +0.28 S&P BSE SENSEX 50 10,868.36 +28.88 +0.27 S&P BSE SENSEX Next 50 33,477.24 +89.47 +0.27 S&P BSE 100 10,767.98 +28.64 +0.27 S&P BSE Bharat 22 Index 3,551.95 +0.96 +0.03 (Source: BSE)