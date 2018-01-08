JUST IN
Sobha hits fresh 52-week high post Q3 operational update
Business Standard

MARKETS LIVE: Sensex trades at record high, Nifty hits 10,600 for 1st time

Catch all Live market action here

SI Reporter  |  New Delhi 

MARKETS LIVE: Nifty, Sensex, Advance GDP Estimates, Asian shares, BSE, NSE

The benchmark indices open higher on Monday following Asian shares, that neared all-time peaks on Monday after Wall Street boasted its best start to a year in over a decade, with brisk economic growth and benign inflation proving a potent cocktail for risk appetite.

Back home, the government on Friday said it expected the country's gross domestic product (at constant 2011-12 prices) to be Rs 129.85 trillion in the financial year ending in March - growth of 6.5% on a year-on-year basis, compared with 7.1% in 2016-17.

"The growth in GDP during 2017-18 is estimated at 6.5% as compared to the growth rate of 7.1% in 2016-17," the Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation said in its estimate of National Income for 2017-18.

CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES

9:52 AM

Dream Gateway Hotels to take IPO route to expand Kolkata Holiday Inn
 
Dream Gateway Hotels Ltd, an arm of Kolkata-based real estate developer Jain Group, is planning to dilute 25 per cent stake with its maiden IPO on BSE's small and medium enterprise platform by March 2018.
 
The company operates the Holiday Inn hotel in Kolkata under a management contract with Intercontinental Hotels Group.
 
"We are at an advanced stage of launching an IPO and the issue will be completed over the next two months," Dream Gateway director Rishi Jain told PTI. READ MORE

9:37 AM

These top six stocks in BSE100 index could outperform in 2018
 
The markets had a good year in 2017, with indices like the BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 gaining 28-29 per cent and broader indices gaining even more. While this is good, it pales in comparison to the star performers of the year, as these stocks more than doubled investors’ money over the same period.
 
However, while this performance is unlikely to be maintained in the current year, analysts believe there is still steam left in the top performers.
 

9:26 AM All sectoral indices trade in green

Source: NSE

9:25 AM Top Sensex gainers and losers

Source: BSE

9:21 AM Broader Markets

Smallcap and Midcap indices were also trading at all-time high. BSE Midcap and BSE Smallcap indices were trading 0.7% and 0.8% higher  respectively

9:20 AM Markets Open

Sensex opens at record high of 34,332, up 178 points, surpassing the previous high of 34,175.21. Nifty also opened at record high, breaching 10,600 for the first time ever. It was trading at 10,600, up 41 points
First Published: Mon, January 08 2018. 09:55 IST

