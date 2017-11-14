MARKETS LIVE: Sensex trades marginally higher, Nifty flat; PSU Banks gain

“Those who are speaking of a single rate for the GST have no understanding of the tariff structure. Food items have to be taxed at nil. ‘Common-man items’ have to be taxed at the lowest rate of 5 per cent,” he said.

In other development, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley ruled out a single rate for the goods and services tax (GST), adding any further rationalisation of tariffs would be contingent on revenues.

This could stop the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) from cutting rates in its policy review next month to spur falling industrial growth even as core (relating to manufactured products sans food items) fell to 4.55%, from 4.61%.

India's Consumer Price Index (CPI)-based rose to this financial year’s highest rate of 3.58% in October, from 3.28% in September, food and fuel prices increasing at a higher pace.

Asian stocks wobbled as investors awaited developments in US tax reform efforts, while contemplating if a marked flattening in the US yield curve might ultimately be a harbinger of an economic slowdown there.

9:19 AM Broader Markets



In broader markets, BSE Midcap was a little changed while BSE Smallcap gained 0.2%

9:18 AM Markets open



At 9:17 am, the S&P BSE Sensex was trading at 33,018, down 15 points while the broader Nifty50 index was ruling at 10,220, down 4 points

As said earlier, Nifty after the decline from the levels of 10,500, now has broke the significant level of 10,250 and the chances of further profit booking in the coming days cannot be ruled out. We have now the level of 9,980 for Nifty as the crucial support for the near term. However, the support for the day lies at 10,170 while resistance lies at 10,270.

Strong support around 10,125 levels on Nifty

The market corrected through the past week. In fact, it has seen net losses through the November settlement. After hitting a high of 10,490 on November 6, the market has reacted to a recent low of 10,216 on November 13. There were multiple negative data points but one way of looking at this would be to assume that traders wanted an excuse to book profits.

A weak Index of Industrial Production for September, and rising retail inflation for October might have been triggers. Higher global crude oil prices may also have started to bite. Global trends have also weakened somewhat. READ MORE

Bharat 22 ETF opens today, aims to raise Rs 8,000 crore

The Bharat 22 Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) announced earlier this year as part of the government's disinvestment programme will open for investors on Tuesday and end on November 17.

READ MORE With the initial issue size of Rs 8,000 crore, the ETF will open for anchor investors on Tuesday, for non-anchor investors on November 15, and close on November 17, Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) Joint Secretary Anuradha Thakur told reporters.

SGX Nifty

The Nifty50 futures on the Singapore Stock Exchange were trading 4 points lower at 10257 indicating a flat opening for the domestic market.

8:41 AM Asia Check





MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan dipped 0.25% after two sessions of declines, while Australia fell 0.9%.

Japan's Nikkei was choppy, down 0.1% to add to four sessions of losses.

US markets ended higher

US stock indexes rose on Monday as a sharp drop in General Electric shares was more than offset by gains in high dividend-paying sectors.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 17.49 points, or 0.07%, to 23,439.7, the S&P 500 gained 2.54 points, or 0.10%, to 2,584.84 and the Nasdaq Composite added 6.66 points, or 0.1%, to 6,757.60

