MARKETS LIVE: Sensex opens at record high, hits 35400, Nifty above 10,850

Benchmark indices are likely to open positive following Asian stocks, that were near record highs on Thursday, with a rally by Wall Street supporting bullish investor sentiment, while the dollar pulled back from three-year lows as the euro’s recent rally lost steam.

Optimism over prospects for sustained strong global growth and improved corporate earning shave helped share rally at the start of 2018.

Back home, the government has announced that it is reducing additional borrowing to Rs 200.00 billion from Rs 500.00 billion earlier, in the current financial year (FY18), signalling to and experts about the Centre’s commitment to fiscal consolidation.

But even then, the may reach up to 3.4% of gross domestic product (GDP), higher than the 3.2% pegged in the Budget for 2017-18.



Meanwhile, The Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council, which will meet today, is likely to take up rationalisation of rates of about 70 items, of which at least 40 are services. Amendment in rules may also be taken up to simplify filing and plug some of the loopholes.