MARKETS LIVE: Key things to watch out for before the opening bell

SI Reporter  |  New Delhi 

Benchmark indices are likely to trade higher frollowing Asian markets, that rallied for a second session on Friday as investors awaited major economic data from China and the United States while marveling at the meteoric ascent of the market’s new crypto-star, bitcoin.

Meanwhile, the price of bitcoin swung wildly on Thursday, rising to more than $19,000 only to fall sharply within minutes, as the frenzy surrounding the virtual currency escalated just days before it starts trading on a major US exchange.

The frenzy even has parts of Wall Street concerned. A group of banks came out and complained that federal regulators approved bitcoin futures, which begin trading on Sunday, too quickly and without properly considering the inherent risks in the virtual currency.

Back home, investors might remain wary ahead of elections in the western state of Gujarat due this weekend, in a critical test for Prime Minister Modi.

Catch all live market action here
First Published: Fri, December 08 2017. 08:37 IST

