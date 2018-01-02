MARKETS LIVE: Sensex turns flat, Nifty below 10,450; PSU banks fall
Catch all live market action today
SI Reporter |
New Delhi
Last Updated at January 2, 2018 10:41 IST
Benchmark indices pared morning gains to turn flat despite positive global cues. Asian shares scaled a decade peak on Tuesday after a survey of Chinese manufacturing proved surprisingly upbeat, while the euro lurked within striking distance of its 2017 top against an ailing US dollar.
Sentiment was also helped by news
that North Korea
had offered an olive branch to South Korea, with Kim Jong Un saying he was “open to dialogue” with Seoul.
Back home, eight core sectors grew by 6.8% in November 2017, mainly helped by a robust performance in segments like refinery, steel and cement, official data showed on Monday. Coal, crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, fertilisers, steel, cement and electricity had witnessed a growth of 3.2% in November 2016.
Cumulatively, the growth in the eight core sectors during April-November this fiscal slowed to 3.9% as against 5.3% in the same period last fiscal.
10:38 AM
TVS Motor hits new high on strong December sales
TVS Motor Company hit a new high of Rs 795, up 4% on the BSE in early morning trade, after the company registered 39% growth in sales at 256,909 units in the month of December 2017. It had sold 184,944 units in December 2016.
TVS Motor Company had registered a sales growth of 12% at 251,965 units in November 2017.
“Total two-wheeler registered growth of 37.9% with sales increasing from 179,551 units in December 2016 to 247,630 units in December 2017. Domestic two-wheelers recorded growth of 35.4% with sales increasing from 153,456 units in December 2016 to 207,778 units in December 2017,” TVS Motor Company said in a press release.
10:23 AM
What are shell companies? Govt to lay down guidelines by Jan-end
The government will come up with a proper definition of what a shell company is by the end of this month. According to sources, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) had in February last year constituted a special task force to tackle malpractices by shell companies.
The task force will lay down specific guidelines to validate the clampdown on shell companies. The definition of shell firms is expected to be inserted in the Companies Act, securities laws, and also in the Income-Tax (I-T) Act, wherever applicable. READ MORE
10:05 AM
Ruias plan to pay interest, penalty of Rs 35 bn to retain Essar Steel
The Ruias are considering bidding for Essar Steel, with the Lok Sabha passing amendments to the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code. To make their bad loan accounts operational, the promoters of Essar Steel must pay banks overdue interest, including penalty, of Rs 30-35 billion, sources said. READ MORE
9:51 AM
Investors bet big on silver for 2018
Investors have started betting big on silver amid hopes of a sharp upswing in its prices in calendar year 2018 (CY18).
Despite immense potential for an increase, following the improvement in industrial commodities’ prices, silver remained an underperformer in CY17, with a mere 6.3 per cent of returns in dollar terms, and nearly 4 per cent loss in value in rupee terms. By contrast, all asset classes in commodities segments, such as base metals, crude oil, etc, yielded returns of up to 30 per cent. READ MORE
9:36 AM Realty index gains almost 1%
9:29 AM Sectoral Trend
First Published: Tue, January 02 2018. 10:41 IST
