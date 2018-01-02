MARKETS LIVE: Sensex turns flat, Nifty below 10,450; PSU banks fall

Benchmark indices pared morning gains to turn flat despite positive global cues. Asian shares scaled a decade peak on Tuesday after a survey of Chinese manufacturing proved surprisingly upbeat, while the euro lurked within striking distance of its 2017 top against an ailing US dollar.

Sentiment was also helped by that had offered an olive branch to South Korea, with Kim Jong Un saying he was “open to dialogue” with Seoul.

Back home, eight core sectors grew by 6.8% in November 2017, mainly helped by a robust performance in segments like refinery, steel and cement, official data showed on Monday. Coal, crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, fertilisers, steel, cement and electricity had witnessed a growth of 3.2% in November 2016.

Cumulatively, the growth in the eight core sectors during April-November this fiscal slowed to 3.9% as against 5.3% in the same period last fiscal.