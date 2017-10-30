MARKETS LIVE: Indices at new highs, Sensex up 150 pts, Nifty above 10,350

Global share have been on an uptrend since the start of the year, helped by solid corporate earnings and positive economic data across major countries. Asian shares climbed on Monday and crude oil rose to a 2-year top, while the loitered around a 3-month low.

The rose to a fresh record high of 10,366.15 but failed to hold on to momentum and closed below its opening level on Friday

are going stay volatile ahead of result season this month. Any kind of short term correction or consolidation is buying opportunity for medium to long term Investment perspectives till medium term reverses.

Benchmark indices open at record highs following as the European Central Bank's decision to extend its stimulus further fattened the dollar's yield advantage.

ONGC hits 5-month high as Q2 profit beats estimates

Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) hit a five-month high of Rs 190, up 3% on the BSE in early morning trade after the country’s biggest oil and gas producer, reported a 3.1% increase in second-quarter profit at Rs 5,131 crore, on back of higher oil prices.

The net profit in September 2017 quarter (Q2FY18) was better than expected against an average analysts estimates of Rs 4,543 crore. The stock was trading at its highest level since May 11, 2017.

Revenue was up 3.1% at Rs 18,966 crore in Q2FY18 against Rs 18,395 crore in the corresponding quarter of previous fiscal. READ MORE

9:40 AM Nifty PSU Bank index up over 1%





HDFC Bank moves closer to top 10 global lenders' league

HDFC Bank is within kissing distance of breaking into the league of 10 most-valued global banks. A stellar 55% rally (in dollar terms) this year has helped the domestic lender improve its standing to 12th from 22nd at the start of the year.

At present, HDFC Bank is valued at $71.2 billion, 1.3% below Netherlands’ ING Group — the 10th most valuable bank. The domestic lender’s market capitalisation is more than that of marquee global banks such as Barclays, JP Morgan Chase and Credit Suisse. READ MORE

9:25 AM Sectoral trend





9:23 AM Top Sensex gainers and losers





9:21 AM Broader Markets



In broader markets, both BSE Midcap and BSE Smallcap was trading higher by 0.7% each

9:20 AM Markets at open



Benchmark indices open at record highs following Asian markets as the European Central Bank’s decision to extend its stimulus further fattened the dollar’s yield advantage.



At 9:20 am, the S&P BSE Sensex was trading at 10,259, up 102 points while the broader Nifty50 was ruling at 10,355, up 31 points

9:09 AM Nifty Outlook from Angel Broking



Merry days continued for our market immediately post the festive week. Barring negligible cut on Friday, the index kept marching higher during the week and eventually reached yet another milestone of 10,300. There have been various heroes in this year’s relentless run; but, this week, undoubtedly all credit should go to laggards (PSU Banks), which turned into gold overnight by clocking whopping gains of more than 30% in a single day. Click for more

Stock recommendations from Angel Broking:

1) Wockhardt

View: Bullish

Last Close: Rs 662.85

2) Sun TV

View: Bullish

Last Close: Rs 843.45

3) GSFC

View: Bearish





Click here for rationale Last Close: Rs 155.05

Nifty view from Prabhudas Lilladher

The daily and weekly trend in Nifty continues to be up while the monthly trend would turn up with a close above 9,950. The support for the week is seen at 10,150 while resistance is seen at 10,500. Nifty would now have near term resistance at 10,500. Click here for trading ideas

8:56 AM Top technical calls for today's trade





SUN TV - BUY

CLOSE – Rs- 842.45

TARGET – Rs 890-950

GODREJ INDUSTRIES - BUY

CLOSE – Rs 583.40





Click here for more TARGET – Rs 630-660

Nifty outlook by Devang Shah

Market extended further in this euphoric rally across the board as expected. It has achieved almost my short term targets levels range between 10,350-104,00 levels on Nifty & 33,700-33,800 levels on Sensex as expected earlier. It closed weekly in positive territory. It made a high of 10,366.15 levels on Nifty & 33,286.51 levels on Sensex so far in this rally.

Traders should be stock specific & keep booking profit at regular intervals in short term. It looks like high possibility to extend this rally further towards revised short term target levels as mentioned below till it reverses. One should buy stock specific till it reverses. READ MORE

Reliance Nippon AMC IPO subscribed 81 times on last day

Country's first-ever mutual fund IPO by Reliance Nippon Asset Management Company (AMC) was lapped up by investors. The 43-million share offering saw 81 times more demand, with bids for 3,485 million shares, worth Rs 87,830 crore.

The Rs 1,540-crore offering saw healthy demand in all three investor categories. The institutional portion of the IPO was subscribed 118 times, high net worth individual (HNI) segment was subscribed 209 times and retail investor portion was subscribed five times.

The retail book was kept open till late as demand remained high, said investment bankers. The IPO saw over 1.5 million applications, one of the highest for IPOs this year.

The price band for the IPO was Rs 247 to 252 per share. At the top-end of the price band, Reliance Nippon AMC was valued at Rs 15,422 crore. READ MORE

68 companies to reports results for Sept quarter

As many as 68 companies are scheduled to report their September quarter numbers including BEL, Central Bank of India, Century Plyboards, EIH, HDFC, IDFC Ltd, IFB Industries, Bharti Infratel, KS Oil, Lakshmi Machine Works, LIC Housing, Lupin, Mahindra Lifespace, Marico, OnMobile Global, Sintex Industries, Tata Steel, Wockhardt, etc. among others.

Rs 11K crore worth of IPOs to hit D-Street this week

Three companies are scheduled to open their issue in this week starting from 30 October to 3 November which includes names like Mahindra Logistics, New India Assurance, and Khadim India. Another big boy, New India Insurance will hit D-Street on November 1 to raise up to Rs9,600 crores from primary markets.

SGX Nifty

The Nifty50 futures on the Singapore Stock Exchange were trading 32 points higher at 10,403 indicating a positive opening for the domestic market.

Asia shares trade higher, Nikkei up 0.2%

Asian shares climbed on Monday and crude oil rose to a 2-year top. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan added 0.2%. The index is up 3.4% so far this month. Japan's Nikkei nudged 0.2% higher, while Seoul shares climbed 0.7%

US markets ends higher

Wall Street climbed on Friday as a surge in the tech sector and a rally in Amazon shares helped push the Nasdaq to its best day in nearly a year.



The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 33.33 points, or 0.14%, to 23,434.19, the S&P 500 gained 20.67 points, or 0.81%, to 2,581.07 and the Nasdaq Composite added 144.49 points, or 2.2%, to 6,701.26.

8:37 AM Good Morning!



Welcome to market's live blog. Catch all the live market action here