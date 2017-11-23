MARKETS LIVE: Sensex, Nifty trade flat on Fed inflation caution

Back home, The government sought to tighten the (IBC) through an ordinance to ensure that wilful defaulters and promoters of companies in loan default over an extended period of time won’t be able to get their hands back on assets during the resolution process.

Minutes of the Fed’s last meeting showed many policymakers were concerned inflation would stay below the bank’s 2% target for longer than expected. Fed Chair Janet Yellen said that she was uncertain about the outlook for inflation and led to pare back pricing for more hikes next year.

Meanwhile, the dollar was on the defensive after suffering its worst drubbing in five months while bonds celebrated a comeback on speculation the might not tighten US policy as aggressively as previously thought.

Benchmark indices were trading flat following Asian markets, which were trading range-bound on Thursday, with Japanese closed for a holiday and the United States off for Thanksgiving.

9:55 AM Nifty PSU Bank index snaps yesterday's losses





Source: NSE

9:45 AM

Quess Corp falls 8% as share sales by promoters begin; Thomas Cook up 5%

Quess Corp dipped 8% to Rs 840 on the BSE in early morning trade after the promoters share sales through offer for sale (OFS) began from today.

The floor price has been fixed at Rs 800 and the share sale will be held on Thursday and Friday. The floor price is 12.4% discount against Wednesday’s closing of Rs 913 on the BSE.

Thomas Cook India and Ajit Isaac, promoters of integrated business service provider Quess Corp, will raise around Rs 680 crore through OFS to meet regulatory requirement on promoter shareholding in the company. It will use the proceeds to retire its long-term debt. READ MORE

9:35 AM

Tide is turning for corporate earnings: Morgan Stanley

Corporate earnings have failed to meet expectations quarter after quarter. And the latest one (September quarter) is no different. However, foreign brokerage Morgan Stanley believes the trend could reverse this quarter onwards.

“Some market participants may be anchored to the decade gone by, remaining skeptical about the earnings growth recovery. We believe the cycle is turning as corporate India has come out of the balance sheet and earnings recession. We expect an earning CAGR (compounded annual growth rate) at 20 per cent in the next two years,” said analysts Sheela Rathi and Ridham Desai. READ MORE

9:24 AM Sectoral Trend





Source: NSE

9:22 AM Top Sensex gainers and losers





Source: BSE

9:19 AM Broader Markets



In broader markets, the BSE Midcap index was a little changed while the BSE Smallcap index gained 0.3%

9:18 AM Markets open



Benchmark indices open flat following Asian markets, which were trading range-bound on Thursday. At 9:17 am the s&P BSE Sensex was trading at 33,535, down 26 points while the broader Nifty50 index was ruling at 10,332, down 9 points.

9:11 AM Nifty outlook by Prabhudas Lilladher



Market has been consolidating at the levels of 10,260 and 10,370 for quite some time, however, the support for the day is seen at 10,300 while resistance is seen at 10,390. Nifty has its weekly trend down. It would turn up if it closes above 10,368 at the end of the week.

9:05 AM

Key trading ideas: Buy PNB, Berger Paints, BHEL

BUY PNB

CMP: Rs 189.20

TARGET: Rs 215

STOP LOSS: Rs 178

BUY BERGER PAINTS

CMP: Rs 249.80

TARGET: Rs 275

STOP LOSS: Rs 238

BUY BHEL

CMP: Rs 88.65

TARGET: Rs 97

STOP LOSS: Rs 85

9:04 AM

Top stock recos for today's trade by Tradebulls:

ICICI BANK - Sell

CMP: Rs 320

Stop Loss: Rs 331

Target: Rs 295

ECLERX - Buy

CMP: Rs 1,308

Stop Loss: Rs 1274





Click here for rationale Target: Rs 1410

9:00 AM

Nifty Outlook by Tradebulls

Occurrence of consecutive Doji’s reflects the ongoing mood of the market. Neither the bulls nor the bears are confident at the current juncture. Increasing IV’s (Implied volatility) & PCR at 1.30 coupled with the resistance faced around the 61.8% (10340) & 78.60% (10405) retracement zone of the previous down move highlight a good probability of the trend eventually turning in favor of the bears. Highest CE OI remains firm at 10,500 while PE OI around 10,300 could be a make or break level for the expiry.

The above setup is indicating the upside to remain capped & we believe that pullback should be utilized to create fresh shorts with a provisional stop loss above 10,588 (On closing basis) with an expectation of a move towards the lower end of the weekly megaphone pattern placed near 10,000-9,940.

8:59 AM

Cabinet approves 15th finance panel

The Cabinet has approved the setting up of the 15th Finance Commission (FFC), which will recommend ways to distribute funds between the Centre and states.

Addressing journalists after the Cabinet meeting on Wednesday, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said the members of the commission and its terms of reference would be notified in due course. Recommendations would have to be in place before April 1, 2020, he said. “Normally, it takes two years for the finance panel to give its recommendations." READ MORE

8:55 AM

Tweaks in Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code to block wilful defaulters

Wilful defaulters, dubious promoters as well as those involved in fraudulent transactions would not be able to bid for companies going insolvent, with the Centre deciding to amend the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code.

The Cabinet approved an ordinance on Wednesday. The amendments would come in force with immediate effect (after the President promulgates it), Finance and Corporate Affairs Minister Arun Jaitley said after the meeting.

The ordinance was necessitated as the winter session of Parliament will begin in the middle of December, and a number of insolvency cases are coming up for bidding. Apart from adding a new section that tightens bid guidelines, the government has tweaked a few other sections in the existing Code. READ MORE

8:54 AM

US crude settles at 2-year high after pipeline disruption

Oil settled at a two-year high Wednesday after the shutdown of one of the largest crude pipelines from Canada cut supply to the United States. Brent crude settled up 75 cents, or 1.2%, at $63.32 a barrel,

8:53 AM

Minutes of Fed meeting



The minutes of the Fed’s Oct.31-Nov.1 policy meeting showed that Fed policymakers expect that interest rates will have to be raised in the near term, reinforcing market expectations for the Fed to raise interest rates in December.

The minutes, however, also highlighted concern among some of the members over the inflation outlook, with the emphasis placed on economic data in determining the timing of future rate rises.

8:50 AM

SGX Nifty

The Nifty50 futures on the Singapore Stock Exchange were trading 8 points higher at 10361 indicating a flat to positive opening for the domestic market.

8:49 AM Asian Markets trade flat



Asian markets were little changed on Thursday, taking the lead from a quiet overnight session on Wall Street.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan eked out a fresh 10-year peak with a rise of 0.15%, as did Hong Kong’s main index.

8:49 AM Currency Check





The dollar touched a two-month low against the yen on Thursday, having tumbled after the minutes of the Federal Reserve’s latest meeting showed some policymakers were concerned about persistently low inflation in a blow to rate hawks.

The dollar eased to as low as 111.07 yen in holiday-thinned Asian trade, its weakest level since September 18, and last fetched 111.22 yen, little changed from late US trade on Wednesday.

8:48 AM

US Markets end mixed, Nasdaq hits record high

US stocks were little changed on Wednesday, with telecom services shares among the biggest movers while the energy sector rose in line with gains in crude oil.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 64.65 points, or 0.27%, to 23,526.18, the S&P 500 lost 1.95 points, or 0.08%, to 2,597.08 and the Nasdaq Composite added 4.88 points, or 0.07%, to 6,867.36.

Wall Street is closed today on account of Thanksgiving

8:47 AM Good Morning!



Welcome to market's live blog. Catch all market action here