MARKETS LIVE: Key things to watch out for before the opening bell

The benchmark indices are likely to start on a negative note after global rating has cut India's GDP forecast for FY18.

Ratings has pared India’s growth forecast for this financial year to 6.7% from 6.9% estimated earlier citing lower than expected recovery in the second quarter. For 2018-19, the credit rating agency has cut the forecast to 7.3% from 7.4% earlier.

The two-day policy review also kickstarts today where most brokerages are largely expecting a status quo on policy rate, to be guided by an upward surprise in inflation readings in recent months

Globally, Asian shares were subdued as investors’ rotation out of technology shares took the toll on some of the region’s tech heavyweights although hopes of a major tax cut in the United States underpinned risk sentiment.