MARKETS LIVE: Sensex down 300 pts, Nifty tests 10K as N Korea tensions rise

Back home, the government is considering increased spending in order to revive the economy and is open to allowing the fiscal deficit to widen beyond its target for the year. A stimulus package in the range of Rs 40,000-50,000 crore is being discussed in the government, though these figures could not be immediately confirmed.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan handed back earlier gains and was down 0.4% after falling 0.7% the previous day.

North Korean Foreign Minister Ri Yong Ho said on Friday he believes the North could consider a nuclear test on an "unprecedented scale" in the Pacific Ocean, South Korea's Yonhap agency reported."It remains likely that, sooner rather than later, America is going to have to admit to the reality that is a nuclear power. This is the best hope of getting North Korean leader Kim Jong-un to the negotiating table," wrote Christopher Wood, managing director and equity strategist at CLSA in his weekly note, GREED & fear.

Extending losses for the fourth straight session, benchmark indices were trading lower with nearing 10,000 levels following negative global cues. Asian stocks fell and the Japanese yen and Swiss franc gained on the mooted possibility of conducting another test, this time in the Pacific Ocean.

Benchmark indices extended losses in the late morning deals as North Korea tensions escalate. At 11:23 am, the S&P BSE Sensex was trading at 32,083, down 286 points while the broader Nifty50 index was ruling at 10,008, down 113 points.

Reliance Home Finance locked in upper circuit



Reliance Home Finance, the demerged home business of Reliance Capital, got locked in 5% upper circuit at Rs 109 on BSE on the first day of its debut in an otherwise weak market. The stock listed at Rs 104 on the BSE.

READ MORE On the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the stock too frozen at maximum upper limit of 5% at Rs 107 after listing at Rs 102.

IPOs of IRCTC, IRFC may be deferred

The listing of two public sector undertakings under the Railways Ministry — Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) and Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) — may get delayed, as the government now wants to sort out the financial issues facing the companies.





Click for more Officials close to the developments said that new railways minister, Piyush Goyal, wanted to resolve these issues in order to get a better valuation before going for listing.

IPO Note on Prataap Snacks by Geojit Financial Services

Rating – Subscribe

Price Range Rs 930 - Rs 938

With current utilisation rates, Prataap has the capability to grow organically. Current Indian organised snacks market is estimated at Rs 22000 crore and is estimated to grow at ~14.6% CAGR, over 2016-21E.

Prataap's story should be considered on its new product launch plans, strong, sustained revenue growth and strengthening market position in the last few years.

The company intends to foray into relatively untapped high margin chocolate-based confectionary, the market for which is estimated to grow at 15-18% annually over the next four to five years. We recommend 'Subscribe' to the issue, with a long term perspective.

Tata Sons' shareholders vote for going private

Tata Sons’ shareholders have voted in favour of going private, overruling objections raised by the Mistry family. “All resolutions placed before the annual general meeting were passed with a requisite majority,” a Tata Sons source said.

The new structure, approved by the shareholders during the group’s AGM at Bombay House on Thursday, would mean significant changes. For one, as a private limited firm, the Tata group holding company, headed by N Chandrasekaran, would not need to make as many disclosures as it has made until now.





N Chandrasekaran, chairman, Tata Sons Secondly, if it defaults in paying dividend for two or more years, its preference shareholders would get voting rights, with Chairman Emeritus Ratan Tata getting a bigger say. READ MORE

10:16 AM NDTV hits upper circuit



New Delhi Television (NDTV) is locked in upper circuit of 5% at Rs 53.10 on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) in otherwise weak market, after media reports suggested that the SpiceJet’s co-founder Ajay Singh has picked up majority holding in the news channel. READ MORE





9:55 AM Buzzing Stock



KNR Constructions surged 5.54% to Rs 223.80 on BSE after the company's joint venture bagged an order worth Rs 884.47 crore from Government of Telangana.

Gold outperforms stock market so far this century

Gold prices have outperformed the markets – S&P 500 – thus far in this century (i.e. since 2000), returning 86% more than the market if both asset classes were indexed at 100 levels starting December 31, 1999, suggests the latest World Gold Council’s ‘Gold Investor’ report for September 2017.

“The current equity bull market, now in its eighth year, is one of the longest in US history – it could very well become the longest. Even so, gold has outperformed the S&P 500 so far this century, returning 86% more than the market if we index both asset classes at 100 on 31 December 1999,” the WGC report says.





Representative Image Click here to find our if there is a compelling case for investing in gold

9:30 AM Nifty Pharma wa the biggest sectoral gainer, up 0.7% led by Dr Reddy's, Glenmark and Sun Pharma





9:26 AM Nifty Bank index fell almost 1% dragged mainly by private banks like ICICI Bank, Yes Bank, IndusInd Bank and Axis Bank





9:23 AM Sectoral Trend





9:22 AM Top Sensex gainers and losers





9:18 AM Broader Markets



Broader markets were trading in line with the benchmark indices with BSE Midcap and BSE Smallcap down 0.6% each



9:17 AM Markets at open



Markets open on a cautious note with Nifty below 10,100 levels following negative global cues. Asian stocks fell and the Japanese yen and Swiss franc gained on the mooted possibility of North Korea conducting another hydrogen bomb test, this time in the Pacific Ocean.



At 9:17 am, the S&P BSE Sensex was trading at 32,180, down 189 points while the broader Nifty50 index was ruling at 10,075, down 46 points

Derivative Strategy by HDFC securities:

Buy Tech Mahindra Sept Future at Rs 462

Stop loss: Rs 455

Target: Rs 475

Rationale:

1. We have seen long positions being built in Tech Mahindra futures today where their open interest rising by 7% with price rise of 3%.

2. It has given breakout on the daily chart by closing above the crucial resistance level of 450 with higher volumes.

3. Price has also broken out from the long term downward sloping trendline, adjoining the high of 02-August-2015 and 23-Feb-2017.

4. Momentum Indicators and oscillators are Indicating strength in the stocks

Stock recos for today's trade from MOSL

L&T Finance Holdings - BUY

Last Close: Rs 211

Stop Loss: Rs 205

Target: Rs 220

BIOCON - BUY

Last Close: Rs 364

Stop Loss: Rs 352





Click here for rationale Target: Rs 384

Nifty outlook from Chandan Taparia of MOSL

Index started to form lower highs from last two sessions and absence of follow up buying is restricting its upside momentum. It respected to its rising support trend line by connecting swing lows of 9,783, 9,913 and 10,050 zones. Now if it manages to hold above 10,138 zones then it may head towards 10,178 and 10,200 zones while on the downside supports are seen at 10,080 and 10,050 zones.

9:04 AM Rupee at 5-month low



Rupee falls past 65/$, lowest since April 6, after dollar strengthened post Fed policy review. The Indian currency was currently trading at 65.04/$, down 24 paise

Few trading ideas from Prabhudas Lilladher:

BUY BIOCON

CMP: Rs 364.15

TARGET: Rs 395

STOP LOSS: Rs 348

BUY CADILA HEALTH

CMP: Rs 504.45

TARGET: Rs 545

STOP LOSS: Rs 474

BUY AJANTA PHARMA

CMP: Rs 1256.60

TARGET: Rs 1400

STOP LOSS: Rs 1180

Click here for rationale

Market watch

The market is seen opening lower tracking weakness in Asian stocks and lackluster trading on Wall Street overnight. Asian stocks dropped in early trade with U.S. equity-index futures after a report that North Korea could respond to fresh sanctions with a hydrogen bomb in the Pacific.



U.S. stocks were lower after the close on Thursday, as losses in the Consumer Goods, Telecoms and Technology sectors led shares down. European markets, however, ended higher on Thursday, after the Federal Reserve announced a plan to begin unwinding its balance sheet and signaled one more interest rate hike for this year.

As per provisional figures, foreign institutional investors (FIIs)/ Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) sold shares worth net Rs 1204.95 crores on 21st September 2017. Domestic institutional investors bought shares worth Rs 1416.55 crores on that day.

(Source: SMC Global)

Nifty View by Prabhudas Lilladher:

The daily trend turns down in Nifty which implies resistance at 10,150 levels for now and a decisive break of 10050 would bring Nifty down to 9,950 levels. The support for the day is seen at 10,070 while resistance is seen at 10,160.

Stimulus package funding: Govt weighs fiscal push for growth

The government is considering increased spending in order to revive the economy and is open to allowing the fiscal deficit to widen beyond its target for the year. A stimulus package in the range of Rs 40,000-50,000 crore is being discussed in the government, though these figures could not be immediately confirmed.

Back-of-the-envelope calculations show that a Rs 40,000-crore increase in capital spending could lead to a fiscal deficit of 3.5% of the gross domestic product, against the Budget estimate of 3.2%.

Assuming the budgeted total revenue figure for 2017-18 remains constant, for each additional spending of Rs 10,000 crore, the fiscal deficit as a percentage of GDP roughly increases by a little less than 0.1%. READ MORE

S&P downgrades China, says rising debt is stoking economic, financial risks

S&P Global Ratings downgraded China’s long-term sovereign credit rating on Thursday, less than a month ahead of one of the country’s most sensitive political gatherings, citing increasing risks from its rapid build-up of debt.

S&P’s one-notch downgrade to A+ from AA- comes as Beijing grapples with the challenges of containing financial risks stemming from years of credit-fueled stimulus to meet ambitious government economic growth targets.

SGX Nifty

The Nifty50 futures on the Singapore Stock Exchange were trading 50 points lower at 10,090 indicating a negative opening for the domestic market.

8:51 AM Oil Check





Oil prices held steady in early Asian trade on Friday as the market waited to see whether major oil producers would extend supply cuts beyond March at a meeting in Vienna later in the day.

International benchmark Brent crude futures LCOc1 were at $56.40 a barrel, down 3 cents, or 0.05%, from their last close.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures CLc1 were up 7 cents, or 0.14%, at $50.62 per barrel.

8:50 AM Gold prices rise



Gold edged up from a four-week low on Friday as the latest twist in tensions between the United States and North Korea prompted investors to seek out the safe-haven asset.

8:49 AM

Asian stocks fall



Asian stocks fell and the Japanese yen and Swiss franc gained on the mooted possibility of North Korea conducting another hydrogen bomb test, this time in the Pacific Ocean.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan handed back earlier gains and was down 0.4% after falling 0.7% the previous day.

The index had risen to a decade high on Tuesday, lifted as Wall Street advanced to record levels before faling back after the Fed heightened expectations for a third interest rate hike this year.

Japan’s Nikkei slipped 0.2% and Australian stocks advanced 0.2%. South Korea’s KOSPI fell 0.5% on the latest bout of geopolitical tensions.

Shanghai was down 0.5% after S&P Global Ratings downgraded China’s long-term sovereign credit rating on Thursday, less than a month ahead of one of the country’s most sensitive political gatherings, citing increasing risks from its rapid debt build-up.

8:48 AM

Wall Street slips



US stock indexes slipped on Thursday as investors braced for a third interest rate hike this year and the United States ordered new sanctions against North Korea.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 53.36 points, or 0.24%, to 22,359.23, the S&P 500 lost 7.64 points, or 0.30%, to 2,500.6 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 33.35 points, or 0.52%, to 6,422.69.

8:28 AM Good morning. Welcome to Business Standard's live blog on the markets. Catch the market action here, all through the day!