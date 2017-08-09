MARKETS LIVE: Key things to watch out for before the market opens

Benchmark indices are likely to open on a negative note following weakness in global after a flareup in geopolitical tensions following North Korea’s nuclear tests. Back home, quarterly earnings will steer the market.

Asian shares and US stock futures slipped while US Treasuries, gold and the safe-haven yen rose in early Asian trading on Wednesday after tensions on the Korean peninsula escalated with Pyongyang's warning that it is "carefully examining" plans for a missile strike on the US Pacific territory of Guam.

Just hours after US President Donald Trump told that any threat to the United States would be met with "fire and fury," a spokesman for the Korean People's Army said in a statement carried by the North's state-run KCNA agency that it was considering a strike aimed at US military bases on Guam.