MARKETS LIVE: Key things to watch out for before the opening bell

Benchmark indices are likely to remain weak on Tuesday tracking Asian peers and global developments on backdrop of rising tensions in the Korean peninsula. Sentiment will also remain volatile ahead of the September F&O expiry later this week.

North Korea’s foreign minister said on Monday that a weekend tweet by President counted as a declaration of war on and that Pyongyang reserved the right to take countermeasures, including shooting down U.S. bombers even if they are not in its air space.

Back home, investors will keep an eye on developments back home such as Centre’s household electrification project and the formation of economic advisory council.

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said the government was in the process of addressing challenges. He termed the decline in gross domestic product (GDP) growth as “a little dip” in the last quarter.