MARKETS LIVE: Key things to watch out for before the opening bell
Catch all live market action here
SI Reporter |
New Delhi
Last Updated at September 26, 2017 08:49 IST
Benchmark indices are likely to remain weak on Tuesday tracking Asian peers and global developments on backdrop of rising tensions in the Korean peninsula. Sentiment will also remain volatile ahead of the September F&O expiry later this week.
North Korea’s foreign minister said on Monday that a weekend tweet by President Donald Trump
counted as a declaration of war on North Korea
and that Pyongyang reserved the right to take countermeasures, including shooting down U.S. bombers even if they are not in its air space.
Back home, investors will keep an eye on developments back home such as Centre’s household electrification project and the formation of economic advisory council.
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said the government was in the process of addressing challenges. He termed the decline in gross domestic product (GDP) growth as “a little dip” in the last quarter.
8:49 AM
Asian shares slip
Asian shares slumped on Tuesday while the dollar remained off recent highs against the yen against the backdrop of rising tensions on the Korean Peninsula.
MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.2% in early trade, following losses on Wall Street.
Australian shares were up 0.1%, while South Korean shares were 0.3% down.
Japan’s Nikkei stock index sagged 0.2%, pressured by a stronger yen.
8:46 AM North Korea tensions rise
8:46 AM Wall Street ends lower
US stocks closed lower Monday as declines in technology stocks offset gains in energy stocks.
The major US stock indexes recovered some losses in the close. The Dow Jones industrial average closed 53.50 points lower, or 0.24%, at 22,296.09. The Nasdaq composite briefly fell more than 1 percent but closed 0.88% lower at 6,370.59 in its worst day since September 5.
First Published: Tue, September 26 2017. 08:39 IST
