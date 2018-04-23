MARKETS LIVE: Indices to open on cautious note on subdued global cues

Asian stocks subdued Asian stocks started in muted fashion on Monday as investors braced for a bevy of earnings from the world’s largest corporations, while keeping a wary eye on US bond yields as they approached peaks that had triggered ructions in the past. In stock markets, MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan dipped 0.1%, with South Korea off 0.2%. Japan's Nikkei dithered either side of flat as tech stocks continued to struggle with a warning on waning demand for mobile phones. US markets end lower Wall Street’s three major indexes declined on Friday as investors worried about a jump in US bond yields, with technology stocks leading the decline on nerves about upcoming earnings reports and iPhone demand. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 202.09 points, or 0.82%, to 24,462.8, the S&P 500 lost 22.98 points, or 0.85%, to 2,670.15 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 91.93 points, or 1.27%, to 7,146.13. Good Morning! Welcome to market's live blog, Catch all the laive market action here

On the geopolitical front, US President said on Sunday the North Korean nuclear crisis was a long way from being resolved, striking a cautious note a day after the North pledged to end its nuclear tests.

Back home, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor, Urjit Patel, has said the country’s growth is expected to accelerate next fiscal. Although the real GDP growth was moderated to 6.6% from 7.1% a year ago

Investors will also react to Bank's earnings for the March 2018 quarter, announced on Saturday, April 21,2018.

Bank’s net profit rose 20.3% to about Rs 48 billion for the quarter ended March 31, 2018, compared with Rs 40 billion in the year-ago period