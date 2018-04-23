MARKETS LIVE: Indices to open on cautious note on subdued global cues

-
-
Asian stocks subdued Asian stocks started in muted fashion on Monday as investors braced for a bevy of earnings from the world’s largest corporations, while keeping a wary eye on US bond yields as they approached peaks that had triggered ructions in the past. In stock markets, MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan dipped 0.1%, with South Korea off 0.2%. Japan's Nikkei dithered either side of flat as tech stocks continued to struggle with a warning on waning demand for mobile phones. US markets end lower Wall Street’s three major indexes declined on Friday as investors worried about a jump in US bond yields, with technology stocks leading the decline on nerves about upcoming earnings reports and iPhone demand. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 202.09 points, or 0.82%, to 24,462.8, the S&P 500 lost 22.98 points, or 0.85%, to 2,670.15 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 91.93 points, or 1.27%, to 7,146.13. Good Morning! Welcome to market's live blog, Catch all the laive market action here
