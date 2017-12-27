MARKETS LIVE: Sensex, Nifty trade near fresh highs; Sun Pharma up 3%
Catch all live market action here
SI Reporter |
New Delhi
Last Updated at December 27, 2017 09:54 IST
Benchmark indices were trading flat on Wednesday, owing to the ongoing holiday season. The bulls remained in control of D-Street despite weak global cues to taking Nifty
above 10,500 and S&P BSE Sensex
above 34,000 on Tuesday.
Globally, Asian markets
were mixed in early Wednesday in trade, with most markets
shrugging off declines seen on Wall Street. Meanwhile, investors in the region await the release of industrial profit numbers out of China.
Meanwhile, Oil prices surged to 2-1/2-year highs and U.S. crude touched $60 a barrel in light trading volume on Tuesday, boosted by news
of an explosion on a Libyan crude pipeline as well as voluntary OPEC-led supply cuts.
Back home, the mop-up under the goods and services tax (GST) in November fell to just above Rs 80,000 crore – a decline that could be attributed to the rate reduction for more than 200 items in the same month and the use of the integrated GST (IGST) as credit for paying taxes. This will heighten the Centre’s fiscal concerns ahead of the Union Budget, dashing hopes of any further reduction in rates in the near future.
9:48 AM
Bitcoin up 15%, crosses $16,000 after its worst week since 2013
Bitcoin rose 15 per cent on Tuesday, recouping about half of the losses it sustained last week, its worst since 2013, as investors who had missed out on earlier rallies brought the world's biggest and best-known digital currency.
While bitcoin investors and analysts believe last week's decline in its value was a natural correction after a heady run-up in prices, there have been further warnings from market regulators and central banks.
Bitcoin fell nearly 30 per cent at one stage on Friday to $11,159.93. At 3:09 p.m. (2009 GMT) on Tuesday, bitcoin was up 15 per cent at $16,030 in light trading on the Luxembourg-based Bitstamp exchange. READ MORE
9:37 AM Sectoral Trend
Source: NSE
9:28 AM Top Sensex gainers and losers
Source: BSE
9:21 AM Broader Markets
The broader markets were inline with the benchmark indices with BSE Midcap up 0.2% and BSE Smallcap index gaining 0.3%
9:19 AM Markets Open
Benchmark indices open flat on Wednesday, owing to the ongoing holiday season. The bulls remained in control of D-Street despite weak global cues to taking Nifty above 10,500 and S&P BSE Sensex above 34,000 on Tuesday.
At 9:18 am, the S&P BSE SEnsex was trading at 34,049, up 39 points while the broader Nifty50 index was ruling at 10,525, down 5 points
9:12 AM
Top trading ideas by HDFC Securities
Buy TNPL
CMP: Rs 435
Stoploss: Rs 418
Target: Rs 470
Buy HBL POWER
CMP: Rs 74.40
Stoploss: Rs 71
First Published: Wed, December 27 2017. 09:53 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU