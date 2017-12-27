MARKETS LIVE: Sensex, Nifty trade near fresh highs; Sun Pharma up 3%

Benchmark indices were trading flat on Wednesday, owing to the ongoing holiday season. The bulls remained in control of D-Street despite weak global cues to taking above 10,500 and S&P BSE above 34,000 on Tuesday.

Globally, were mixed in early Wednesday in trade, with most shrugging off declines seen on Wall Street. Meanwhile, investors in the region await the release of industrial profit numbers out of China.

Meanwhile, Oil prices surged to 2-1/2-year highs and U.S. crude touched $60 a barrel in light trading volume on Tuesday, boosted by of an explosion on a Libyan crude pipeline as well as voluntary OPEC-led supply cuts.

Back home, the mop-up under the goods and services tax (GST) in November fell to just above Rs 80,000 crore – a decline that could be attributed to the rate reduction for more than 200 items in the same month and the use of the integrated GST (IGST) as credit for paying taxes. This will heighten the Centre’s fiscal concerns ahead of the Union Budget, dashing hopes of any further reduction in rates in the near future.