MARKETS LIVE: Sensex near record high, Nifty above 10600; realty leads

The STCG tax on stocks and mutual funds is 15% at present. Listed securities held above a year do not attract any tax.

Benchmark indices were trading marginally higher following that edged higher on Tuesday, approaching record highs after the S&P 500 extended its winning streak, while the dollar steadied against its major counterparts.Investors remain wary ahead of earnings and upcoming Budget.Back home, the finance ministry is considering extending the holding period for (STCG) tax on listed securities from one year to three years, bringing equities on a par with some other asset classes in tax treatment. This is among a number of measures for the capital that may be announced in the Union Budget for 2018-19.

11:14 AM

MF inflows: Don't stop SIP till you need money, say fund managers

What should the country's mutual fund (MF) investors, with in-built high return expectations, do in 2018? Given that fund managers do not expect a repeat of 2017 in terms of high return? It is a year marked by election schedules and likely to be quite volatile, due to domestic and global factors.

And, say fund managers, investors must not stop their Systematic Investment Plans or SIPs in uncertain times. Read More

11:00 AM

10:48 AM

Indian equity rally still has room for bull run, suggests a '$6 bn' manager

One of Asia’s best-performing stock markets in 2017 is not done yet.

A gauge of India’s top 50 companies is set for “low teen returns” this year, boosted by a revival in company earnings, economic growth and renewed interest from local and global funds, according to the nation’s fourth-largest money manager. The climb, should it happen, would be the index’s first back-to-back double-digit annual advance in eight years. Read More

10:31 AM

NMDC stake sale via OFS route begins; stock falls 4%

NMDC was trading 4% lower at Rs 155 on BSE in early morning trade as the government 1.5% stake sale programme in mining company commenced today. The government has fixed a floor price of Rs 153.50 apiece, is at a discount of 5% over the closing price of Rs 161.85 on Monday.





The two-day offer for sale (OFS) will open for institutional investors on Tuesday and for retail investors on Wednesday.

10:16 AM

Bitcoin drops below $15,000 as South Korea reviews accounts

Bitcoin fell below $15,000 on Monday after South Korea's financial regulator said it and other agencies are inspecting six local banks that offer digital currency accounts to institutions.

Bitcoin, the world's biggest virtual currency by market value, was last down 7.57 per cent at $14,902.99 on the Luxembourg-based Bitstamp exchange. READ MORE

10:00 AM

ED attaches PACL group's property worth Rs 4.72 bn

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday said it has attached Rs 4.72 billion worth of properties, including one in Australia, belonging to the group of PGF Ltd and PACL Ltd, which is accused of duping scores of investors.

The group, according to Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), had collected Rs 491 billion over a period of 15 years from investors through a collective investment scheme in the garb of sale and development of agriculture land.