MARKETS LIVE: Key things to watch out for before the opening bell
SI Reporter |
New Delhi
Last Updated at October 26, 2017 08:37 IST
Benchmark indices are likely to stay volatile on Thursday with F&O expiry scheduled for the day.
The markets, on Wedensday, ended at fresh highs with Nifty
settling above 10,300 for the first time ever and Sensex
above 33,000 following a mega recapitalisation package for banks and a Rs 7 lakh crore infra booster
Asian stocks stalled on Thursday, weighed as Wall Street shares pulled back from record highs, while the euro stretched gains ahead of a European Central Bank policy meeting at which it could take a major step away from accommodative policy.
US stocks fell on Wednesday on a batch of soft quarterly earnings, with the Dow Jones
Industrial Average suffering its worst day in seven weeks after rising to a record peak the previous session.
The sentiment may be dampened after a senior North Korean official said that the recent warning from North Korea’s foreign minister of a possible atmospheric nuclear test over the Pacific Ocean should be taken literally.
8:37 AM Oil Check
US oil prices extended declines on Thursday after government data showed a surprise climb in US crude inventories.
NYMEX crude for December delivery CLc1 was down 2 cents at $52.16 a barrel, after ending the last session down 29 cents, or 0.6%. Brent hit an intraday high of $58.74 on Wednesday, moving back towards a 26-month peak marked in late September.
8:35 AM
SGX Nifty
The Nifty futures on the Singaporean stock exchange were trading lower by around 25.50 points at 10268, a fall of around 0.25% indicating a flat to negative start for the Indian markets
8:35 AM
Asian stocks stall on Wall Street pullback
Asian stocks stalled on Thursday, weighed as Wall Street shares pulled back from record highs, while the euro stretched gains ahead of a European Central Bank policy meeting at which it could take a major step away from accommodative policy
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan slipped 0.05%. Australian stocks dipped 0.2% while South Korea's KOSPI lost 0.1%.
Japan's Nikkei, which had snapped a 16-day winning run the previous day, rose 0.35%.
8:34 AM Wall Street ends lower
US stocks fell on Wednesday on a batch of soft quarterly earnings, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average suffering its worst day in seven weeks after rising to a record peak the previous session.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 112.3 points, or 0.48%, to end at 23,329.46, the S&P 500 lost 11.98 points, or 0.47%, to 2,557.15 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 34.54 points, or 0.52%, to 6,563.89.
First Published: Thu, October 26 2017. 08:27 IST
