MARKETS LIVE: Key things to watch out for before the opening bell

Benchmark indices are likely to stay volatile on Thursday with F&O expiry scheduled for the day.

The markets, on Wedensday, ended at fresh highs with settling above 10,300 for the first time ever and above 33,000 following a mega recapitalisation package for banks and a Rs 7 lakh crore infra booster

Asian stocks stalled on Thursday, weighed as Wall Street shares pulled back from record highs, while the euro stretched gains ahead of a European Central Bank policy meeting at which it could take a major step away from accommodative policy.

US stocks fell on Wednesday on a batch of soft quarterly earnings, with the Industrial Average suffering its worst day in seven weeks after rising to a record peak the previous session.



The sentiment may be dampened after a senior North Korean official said that the recent warning from North Korea’s foreign minister of a possible atmospheric nuclear test over the Pacific Ocean should be taken literally.