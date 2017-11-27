MARKETS LIVE: Key things to watch out for before the opening bell

Benchmark indices are likely to open flat to negative after maintained status quo on sovereign rating amid a likely rise in volatility ahead of expiry of November futures & options contracts and looming Opec meeting on oil output cut later this week.

on Friday kept its India rating unchanged at the lowest investment grade of BBB–, with a stable outlook, citing a sizeable fiscal deficit, high general government debt and low per capita income.

Meanwhile, foreign investors have pumped over $2.6 billion in the country's capital this month so far, propelled by government's announcement of recapitalising PSU banks and India faring well in the World Bank's 'ease of doing business index'.

Globally, Asian stocks gave back earlier modest gains and fell back from a decade high on Monday, weighed by weakness in the Chinese and South Korean markets, while the euro reached a two-month top against the dollar.