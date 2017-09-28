MARKETS LIVE: Indices choppy; Morgan Stanley sees m-cap at $6 tn in 10 yrs

Trump offered to lower corporate income tax rates, cut taxes for small businesses and reduce the top income tax rate for individuals.

Globally, Asian shares were firm on Thursday while US bond yields and the dollar held sizable gains made the previous day after President proposed the biggest in three decades.

The indices witnessed suffered a huge drop after the Indian Army said that it struck hideouts of Naga militants along the Myanmar border early on Wednesday.

“India’s digitisation drive has raised our confidence in long-term growth estimates. We forecast GDP to reach $6 trillion, equity market capitalisation to rise to $6.1 trillion and the market value of financials and consumer sectors to hit $1.8 trillion and $2 trillion, respectively, by 2027,” the brokerage added.

"We see the crossing the 100,000 mark, albeit the bulk of the returns are likely to be front ended in the coming five years," the report said.

According to a report by Morgan Stanley, the government thrust on digitisation could result in a threefold increase in India’s gross domestic product (GDP) and equity market capitalisation in the next 10 years.

The benchmark indices turned choppy on Thursday tracking mixed cues from the global but investors may remain cautious ahead of the September F&O expiry

Divi's Laboratories rose 1.38% to Rs 861.85 at 10:04 IST on BSE on bargain hunting after yesterday's slide triggered by reports of US drug regulator issuing six observations to the company's Vizag unit.

HPCL, Indian Oil, BPCL hit 8-week lows

Shares of oil marketing companies (OMCs) Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL), Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL) and Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL) hit their respective eight-week lows on the BSE.

At 9:49 am, HPCL, BPCL and IOCL were down in the range of 2% to 3%, as compared to 0.06% rise in the S&P BSE Sensex. In past one month these three stocks have underperformed the market by falling between 10% and 13% against 1.9% decline in the benchmark index. READ MORE

Benchmark indices pared morning losses to turn flat ahead of September F&O expiry. At 10:25 am, the S&P BSE Sensex was trading at 31,216, up 57 points while the broader Nifty50 index was ruling at 9,731, down 4 points

Rupee at over 6-month low

The rupee took more blows today as it slipped 16 paise to a fresh six and a half month low of 65.88 against the dollar that gained clout overseas on talk of a US rate hike and the prospect of monetary stimulus pullout.

What If Digitization Fails? This means that:

1. GDP will likely settle at $ 5.5 trillion, implying a nominal growth rate of 9% over the next ten years.

2. India's market capitalization could grow more modestly at 9% to $ 5 trillion by 2027.

3. Loan growth by banks will likely be closer to 10% CAGR for the coming decade as MSMEs struggle to get loans and corporates move to bond markets compared to the current base case of ~13% CAGR.

4. Accordingly the financial and consumer sector returns may also be tempered and the respective market capitalizations will likely settle at lower levels somewhere between our bear and base case.



(Excerpt from Morgan Stanley report)

Financials and Consumption Sectors to Gain Share

Together the financials and consumer sectors could account for 63% of India's market by 2027, up from 47% currently, largely at the expense of global sectors such as software services, pharmaceuticals, materials and energy.

We forecast market capitalization of the financials sector to grow 4x from current levels, to $1.8 trillion in the next ten years



(Excerpt from Morgan Stanley report)

GST – Arguably India's Most Important Reform Since the Early 1990s

GST implementation and digitization should help government finances: India's brand new Goods and Services Tax (GST), with its ability to simplify India's complicated indirect taxation system and lift government revenues, has the potential to boost growth. GST com- pletely alters the way government finances are managed in India.

Hitherto, tax collection in India was decentralized, while expenditure was centralized through the Planning Commission, which set expenditure priorities for the states. GST centralizes India's taxation in the hands of the Central Government, while the abolition of the

Planning Commission in 2014 had already set the stage for decentral-ization of expenditure to the state governments. This shift, in our view, will provide a major boost to Indian government finances.



(Excerpt from Morgan Stanley report)

Recent approvals to help Glenmark Pharma scale up FY18 growth

The Glenmark Pharmaceuticals stock has gained over five per cent since its lows this month on brokerage upgrades, which highlight the upside from product launches in the US and the potential of out-licensing deals.





Prior to the upgrades, the stock was under pressure, given the expectations of a drug price erosion of 10-15 per cent in FY18 and a falling contribution from the generic version of Zetia, a drug used to reduce cholesterol levels. Click here for full story

MFs can use interest rate futures to hedge risks: Regulator

Providing more leeway, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on Wednesday allowed mutual funds (MF) to use interest rate futures (IRF) contracts to hedge risks from volatility in interest rates.

An IRF provides for future delivery of an interest- bearing security such as government bonds and such contracts provide an avenue to hedge against risks arising from fluctuations in interest rates.

“To reduce interest rate risk in a debt portfolio, mutual funds may hedge the portfolio or part of the portfolio (including one or more securities) on weighted average modified duration basis by using IRFs,” Sebi said in a circular. READ MORE

Most top equity schemes pip benchmarks

Most of the top equity mutual fund (MF) schemes — which cumulatively account for a fourth of the industry’s assets — have done well this year compared to the benchmark BSE Sensex and the National Stock Exchange’s Nifty.

The average return for the top 10 equity diversified schemes (as of September 26) is 22.34 per cent. In comparison, the Sensex and the Nifty are up 18 per cent and 20 per cent (as of September 26) on a year-to-date basis. Their large assets under management (average Rs 16,000 crore) haven’t impacted their performance. READ MORE

9:27 AM After falling nearly 3% yesterday, Nifty Realty was the top sectoral gainer, up over 1%





9:22 AM Sectoral Trend





9:21 AM Top Sensex gainers and losers





9:19 AM Broader Markets



In broader markets, both BSE Midcap and BSE smallcap indices were little changed

9:18 AM Markets open



Benchmark indices open flat tracking positive cues from the global markets but investors may remain cautious ahead of the September F&O expiry.



At 9:17 am, the S&P BSE Sensex was trading at 31,123, down 36 points while the broader Nifty50 index was ruling at 9,713, down 21 points

9:11 AM Stock recos by Prabhudas Lilladher:





BUY DEEPAK NITRATE

CMP: Rs 185.95

TARGET: Rs 206

STOP LOSS: Rs 174





Click for more recos The stock has been in a consolidation phase for some time at around Rs 175-180 and now it has given a breakout above the level of Rs 184 to indicate potential and strength to rally further in the coming days. The RSI indicator has shown a trend reversal recently and has signaled a buy in this stock. With tremendous rising volume witnessed, we recommend a buy in this stock for an upside target of Rs 206 keeping a stop loss of Rs 174.

Nifty view by Prabhudas Lilladher:

Nifty, after opening higher on Wednesday, witnessed heavy profit-booking and the fall intensified in the second half of the session to see a close below 9,750 level. The sentiment has turned down and pessimism has crept in and for Nifty the next major support would be at around 9,550 levels. However, the support for the day is seen at 9,680 while resistance is seen at 9,775.

Top trading ideas for today's trade

eClerx - BUY

CMP: Rs 1226.70

Stop Loss: Rs 1169.30

Target: Rs 1320

Adani Ports (OCT Series) - SELL

CMP: Rs 374.8

Stop Loss: Rs 388.30





Click here for rationale Target: 360

Nifty Outlook by Sacchitanand Uttekar of Tradebulls

On the daily scale the occurrence of a Marubozu near the support zone of 9,740-9,700 can be considered as the much awaited selling climax awaiting confirmation in terms of price close above 9,820 in the coming 2-3 trading sessions. A follow through move beyond 9,700 on closing basis would negate the setup & serves a key support for the day. We expect the Sept series to conclude within the range of 9,690-9,810 zone. While any follow through action below 9700 could add another 100 odd points to its tally.

Sebi may tighten MFs' risk monitoring practices





The regulator is deliberating on making it mandatory for fund houses to form internal risk assessment committees comprising key AMC personnel and external consultants, according to two people familiar with the matter.



Increasing fears of debt default in Corporate India may prompt the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) to nudge the trustees and sponsors of asset management companies (AMCs) to play a more active role in managing risks.The regulator is deliberating on making it mandatory for fund houses to form internal risk assessment committees comprising key AMC personnel and external consultants, according to two people familiar with the matter. READ MORE

Govt may sell up to 60% stake in producing oilfields of ONGC, OIL

India plans to offer stakes of up to 60% in oil and gas fields owned by state energy companies that are already under production to private firms, said five government and company sources with knowledge of the matter.

The government is making the decision after failing to draw investment from global oil majors in new fields. The plan would boost India's domestic oil and gas output and would meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi's target to reduce oil imports by 10% by 2022. However, the plan could reduce profits of state-owned companies. READ MORE

Rupee ended at fresh 6-month low on Wednesday

The Indian rupee on Wednesday closed at a fresh 6-month low of 65.71 against the US dollar, 0.4 percent lower than its previous close, as foreign investors continued pulling their money out of Indian securities on worries about ongoing tensions between US and North Korea and about the Indian government overshooting its fiscal deficit target for the year.

8:55 AM Sensex can cross 100,000 mark in 10 years: Morgan Stanley





The government thrust on digitisation could result in a threefold increase in India’s gross domestic product (GDP) and equity market capitalisation in the next 10 years, said Morgan Stanley.

“India’s digitisation drive has raised our confidence in long-term growth estimates. We forecast GDP to reach $6 trillion, equity market capitalisation to rise to $6.1 trillion and the market value of financials and consumer sectors to hit $1.8 trillion and $2 trillion, respectively, by 2027,” said the brokerage.

"We see the BSE Sensex crossing the 100,000 mark, albeit the bulk of the returns are likely to be front ended in the coming five years," Morgan Stanley added. READ MORE

Global oil prices trade mixed

Global oil prices fell on Wednesday while US crude rallied, after crude stockpiles unexpectedly drew with refiners coming back online following Hurricane Harvey last month.

US crude for November delivery ended Wednesday's session up 26 cents at $52.14, but stayed below five-month highs.

Brent crude futures were down 68 cents, or 1.2%, at $57.76 a barrel, slipping from 26-month highs.

Asian peers edge higher

Among global markets, most Asian peers rose in early Thursday trade, after US equities advanced and the greenback rose following the unveiling of a long-awaited tax reform plan stateside.

The Nikkei 225 climbed 0.49% in early trade as oil stocks and most financial names notched gains.

Across the Korean Strait, the Kospi shed 0.04% as automakers stumbled. The tech sector was mixed, but shares of heavyweight Samsung Electronics rose 0.77%.

SGX Nifty

The Nifty futures were trading largely flat with a hint of a negative bias on the Singaporean exchange, hinting at a similar start to the market here as well. They were trading at 9,731.5, down about 0.05%.

Trump proposes biggest tax overhaul in 3 decades

President Donald Trump on Wednesday proposed the biggest US tax overhaul in three decades, offering to cut taxes for most Americans but prompting criticism that the plan favors the rich and companies and could add trillions of dollars to the deficit.

The plan would lower corporate income tax rates, cut taxes for small businesses, reduce the top income tax rate for individuals and scrap some widely used tax breaks including one that benefits people in high-tax states dominated by Democrats. READ MORE

Wall Street end higher

US stocks closed higher Wednesday after the release of the GOP's tax plan framework and as investors eyed higher interest rates.

The Dow Jones industrial average closed about 56 points higher, after posting its first four-day losing streak since June on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs had the greatest positive impact on the index.

The S&P 500 hit an all-time high of 2,511.75 but failed to set a record close.

8:42 AM Good Morning and welcome to market's live blog. Catch all the live market action here