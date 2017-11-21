MARKETS LIVE: Sensex gains 100 pts, Nifty trades above 10,300; Airtel up 2%

Last week, the Council overhauled the new tax regime, reducing the 28% tax levied on 178 items to 18% or lesser.

Bach home, the Council is likely to cut the tax rate on electronic items such as washing machine, refrigerator and air conditioner, which are in the top 28% slot, in the next round of rationalisation.

Gains on Wall Street overnight also helped MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rise 0.5% and back towards a decade-high struck earlier this month.

Benchmark indices open on a positive note following Asian stocks, which edged higher on Tuesday as investors took heart from further evidence of strength in the global economy. The hovered near a one-week high against its peers thanks to higher US yields and a floundering

9:55 AM

Vedanta set to overtake Aditya Birla group as largest aluminium maker

Anil Agarwal-owned Vedanta Ltd is poised to overtake Aditya Birla group as the largest producer of aluminium in the country in the current fiscal.

Vedanta, which produced 0.96 million tonne of aluminium across its two facilities in Odisha and Chhattisgarh, is on course to clock an annual output of 1.6 million tonne this year.

As against this, the combined capacity of Aditya Aluminium and Hindalco, subsidiaries of Birla group, across four locations in Odisha, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh is 1.32 million tonne. The group, as a whole produced 1.26 million tonne aluminium in FY17. READ MORE

9:51 AM

Domestic institutions lend their weight as anchors in IPOs

Domestic institutional investors, particularly mutual funds, have played an active role as anchor investors in initial public offerings (IPOs) this year.

They have invested nearly 50 per cent of the Rs 9,800 crore of anchor money invested in IPOs this year, data from Prime Database shows.

The anchor book was driven mainly by foreign players in the last IPO cycle of 2009 and 2010, with domestic players investing a mere 11 per cent of the Rs 1,674-crore anchor book in 2009. READ MORE

9:31 AM

Reliance Industries gains 2% after it raised $800 million by selling 10-year bonds, making it the first company to take advantage of India’s rating upgrade last week.





9:22 AM Sectoral Trend





Source: NSE

9:20 AM Top Sensex gainers and losers





Source: BSE

9:18 AM Broader Markets



The broader markets were trading a bit higher than benchmark indices with BSE Midcap and BSE Smallcap indices up 0.4% and 0.5%

9:17 AM Markets Open



Benchmark indices open on a positive note following Asian stocks, which edged higher on Tuesday as investors took heart from further evidence of strength in the global economy.



At 9:17 am, the S&P BSE Sensex ws trading at 33,467, up 107 points while the broader Nifty50 index was ruling at 10,328, up 29 points

9:12 AM

Today's picks: November 21, 2017

Ambuja Cements

Current price: Rs 265

Target price: Rs 270

Keep a stop at Rs 262 and go long. Add to the position between Rs 268 and Rs 269. Book profits at Rs 270.

Coal India

Current price: Rs 278

Target price: Rs 273

Keep a stop at Rs 281 and go short. Add to the position between Rs 274 and Rs 275. Book profits at Rs 273.

NTPC

Current price: Rs 180

Target price: Rs 184

Keep a stop at Rs 178 and go long. Add to the position between Rs 182 and Rs 183. Book profits at Rs 184.

9:07 AM

Short term trend may be down; Nifty support around 10,125

The market rebounded from near 10,100 on last Wednesday and it has since tested upside resistance at 10,325. However, there are still net losses in the November settlement.

READ MORE The near-term signals are hard to decipher. After hitting a high of 10,490 on November 6, the market has reacted to a recent low of 10,094 on November 15. Weak macro-economic data and average second quarter (Q2) results were balanced by the sentimental driver of the Moody’s upgrade.

9:00 AM

Few trading ideas by Prabhudas Lilladher:

BUY BPCL

CMP: Rs 504.45

TARGET: Rs 545

STOP LOSS: Rs 488

BUY INDIABULLS REAL ESTATE

CMP: Rs 233.05

TARGET: Rs 255

STOP LOSS: Rs 220

BUY GAIL

CMP: Rs 460.35

TARGET: Rs 495





Click here for rationale STOP LOSS: Rs 443

8:53 AM

Nifty outlook by Prabhudas Lilladher:

Nifty has given sideways move; a confirmation comes only with a cross of 10,350-10,380 levels for a strong uptrend. The support for the day is seen at 10,250, while resistance is seen at 10,340.

8:48 AM

Reliance Industries, Adani, REC issue $1.7-billion bonds

Reliance Industries, Adani Abbot Point Terminal, and Rural Electrification Corporation (REC) on Monday launched bond issues overseas worth $1.7 billion in order to reduce their finance costs.



The bond issues follow last week’s upgrade by Moody’s of India’s sovereign rating from the lowest investment grade Baa3 to a notch higher at Baa2. The agency has also upgraded the ratings of several public sector companies such as State Bank of India, Indian Oil Corporation, Oil and Natural Gas Corporation, and NTPC. READ MORE

8:45 AM

Centre gets Rs 14,500 crore from Bharat-22 ETF, issue subscribed 4 times

The government’s Bharat-22 exchange traded fund (ETF) has garnered Rs 14,500 crore, officials said on Monday.

With this, the Centre’s disinvestment proceeds for 2017-18 has reached Rs 52,500 crore, higher than the 2016-17 revised estimate of Rs 45,500 crore, and Rs 20,000 crore short of this year’s budgeted estimate of Rs 72,500 crore. Four more months are still left for the financial year to end.

The new fund offer of (NFO) of Bharat ETF was subscribed four times and saw demand worth nearly Rs 32,500 crore. READ MORE

8:38 AM

Notice sent to 100 cos on post GST tweak

Keeping up the pressure on the consumer goods sector, the Central Board of Excise and Customs (CBEC) chairman has written to the biggest companies to ensure that cuts in the goods and services tax (GST) are passed on to customers.

The GST Council has cut rates on 178 products including chocolates, detergent, toothpaste, shampoo, air freshener and shaving cream to 18% from 28% and the government is keen that this translates into lower prices for buyers.

8:37 AM

Mutual Funds log Rs 51K-cr inflow in Oct

Investors have pumped over Rs 51,000 into various mutual fund schemes in October after pulling out more than Rs 16,000 crore in the preceding month, latest data with industry body Amfi showed.

With the latest inflow, total infusion in MF schemes reached to over Rs 2.5 lakh crore in the first seven months (April—October) of the current fiscal, Association of Mutual Funds in India noted.

8:36 AM

SGX Nifty

The Nifty50 futures on the Singapore Stock Exchange were trading 14.5 points higher at 10,329 indicating a positive opening for the domestic market.

8:36 AM Asian Check





Asian stocks edged higher on Tuesday as investors took heart from further evidence of strength in the global economy, while the dollar hovered near a one-week high against its peers thanks to higher US yields and a floundering euro.

Gains on Wall Street overnight also helped MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rise 0.5% and back towards a decade-high struck earlier this month.

South Korea’s KOSPI rose 0.3%, Australian stocks climbed 0.2% and Japan’s Nikkei advanced 1.1%. Shanghai added 0.2% and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng was 0.7% higher.

8:35 AM

US markets end higher

US stocks rose in overnigh trade, with Verizon boosting the telecoms sector after the stock got an upgrade, while a deal in semiconductors lifted high-performing tech shares.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 72.09 points, or 0.31%, to 23,430.33, the S&P 500 gained 3.29 points, or 0.13%, to 2,582.14 and the Nasdaq Composite added 7.92 points, or 0.12%, to 6,790.71.

8:34 AM Good Morning!



Welcome to market's live blog. Catch all the live market action here