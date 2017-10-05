MARKETS LIVE: Sensex gains marginally, Nifty below 9,950 as RBI holds rates

The trade is expected to remain subdued with China, Hong Kong and South Korea closed for public holidays and analysts cautioning against reading too much into index moves.

Globally, Asian shares were a tad firmer on Thursday, taking their cues from strong US data although holiday-thinned trade and uncertainty about the impact of recent hurricanes on the US economy are likely to keep investors cautious.

The lowerered the statutory liquidity ratio (SLR) -- the amount of bonds that banks must set aside with the central bank -- by 50 bps to 19.50% from mid-October. It had lowered the ratio by the same amount in June.

But in a concession to the weakening economy, which is growing at its slowest pace in over three years, policymakers surprised by taking steps to release more liquidity into the financial system.

Benchmark indices were trading marginally higher on Thursday after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) held its policy rate steady near seven-year lows on Wednesday after inflation surged, but still looked to prop up the cooling economy by spurring banks into lending more.

10:00 AM

International funds gain on rupee fall, commodity gain

International funds have emerged the best-performing ones in the past month, with rupee depreciation and a rise in commodity prices propping their returns. Average category returns for the past month have been 3.6%, higher than all other categories, including diversified equity funds.

The benchmark Sensex on the BSE exchange slid 0.1% in the month. Within the international category, investors have a few choices and they need to look at the country and theme to assess if a particular fund is suitable, say experts. READ MORE

9:49 AM

IT majors might disappoint in Sept quarter

The July-September quarter is usually a strong period for India's top information technology (IT) service companies but this one is likely to be different. Analysts estimate the sequential revenue growth on a constant currency basis in that quarter for the top five IT companies at no more than 2-3%.

Further, the expected revival in spending in the key segment of banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) is also unlikely e soon, affecting revenue growth of the sector in FY18. READ MORE

9:38 AM

Nearly half of stocks down 20% from 52-week highs

Nearly half the stocks in the broader market have come off more than 20% from their yearly highs, even as the benchmark indices are only three per cent shy of new record highs.

In the BSE 500 index, 91% of India's market capitalisation, 199 scrips have lost 20% or more from their highs as investors have turned wary, due to deteriorating fundamentals and lack of earnings growth.

Similarly, 237 of 850 components in the BSE Small cap Index have lost more than 20% from their one-year peak, with 80 of these plunging over 50%. READ MORE

9:25 AM Nifty Realty was the top sectoral gainer





Source: NSE

9:23 AM Sectoral trend





Source: NSE

9:21 AM Top gainers and losers on BSE Sensex





Source: BSE

9:19 AM Broader Markets



Broader markets were trading a tad higher than the fromline indices with BSE Midcap and BSE Smallcap indices up 0.3% and 0.4% respectively

9:18 AM Markets open



Benchmark indices open flat on Thursday after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) held its policy rate steady near seven-year lows on Wednesday after inflation surged, but still looked to prop up the cooling economy by spurring banks into lending more.



At 9:17 am, the S&P BSE Sensex was trading at 31,697, up 25 points while the broader Nifty50 index was trading at 9,923, up 8 points

9:09 AM

Technical calls by Prabhudas Lilladher

BUY AUROBINDO PHARMA

CMP: Rs 707.65

TARGET: Rs 800

STOP LOSS: Rs 680

BUY SOUTH INDIAN BANK

CMP: Rs 28

TARGET: Rs 32

STOP LOSS: Rs 27

BUY NILKAMAL

CMP: Rs 1053.35

TARGET: Rs 1750





Click here for rationale STOP LOSS: Rs 1400

9:05 AM

Nifty view by Prabhudas Lilladher:

Nifty has managed to bounce well after taking a support at 9,700 levels; it now needs to cross the hurdle of 9,950-10,000 levels for this rally to go on. The support for the day is seen at 9,870 while the resistance is seen at 9,960.

9:00 AM

Forex, G-sec buying to be made easier for retail clients

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has set the ball rolling to ease the pain of retail investors wanting to deal in foreign exchange (forex) and government securities (G-secs). The central bank has proposed to provide retail clients direct access to the inter-bank electronic trading platform, the mechanism used for order-matching. READ MORE

8:53 AM

Peer-to-peer NBFC lending restricted to 36 months or less

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday issued rules for non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) that want to operate as peer-to-peer (P2P) lending platforms. The central bank has specified that the maturity of the loans must not exceed 36 months.

The aggregate exposure of a lender to all borrowers at any point of time, across all P2Ps, would be subject to a cap of Rs 10 lakh. The same limit applies to aggregate loans taken by a borrower at any point of time, across all P2Ps. READ MORE

8:52 AM

Govt keeps oil excise hike option open

A day after the Union government cut the excise duty on petrol and diesel by Rs 2 a litre, a senior finance ministry official hinted on Wednesday that the levy could be hiked to the previous level once global crude oil prices cool down. READ MORE

8:51 AM

Godrej Agrovet IPO subscribed 52% on Day 1





Click here for full report The initial public offer of Godrej Agrovet was subscribed 52 percent on the first day of bidding on Wednesday. The IPO to raise around Rs 1,157 crore received bids for 93,76,928 shares against the total issue size of 1,80,27,464 shares, data available with the NSE showed.

8:49 AM

Rajnish Kumar to be new SBI chairman

Rajnish Kumar was on Wednesday named the new chairman of State Bank of India (SBI), the country’s biggest lender. He would take over from current Chairman Arundhati Bhattacharya, who will complete her four-year term on Friday.





Rajnish Kumar



Kumar, 59, is at present one of the four managing directors at SBI, looking after the National Banking Group — which covers the retail, SME and agriculture business verticals. He had joined the lender in 1980. READ MORE

8:47 AM

RBI pauses, revises growth forecast down sharply

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) kept its policy rates unchanged on Wednesday, revised its inflation forecast for the second half of the fiscal year, and lowered the growth forecast sharply, while asking the government not to be too ambitious with its fiscal stimulus package.





RBI Governor Urjit Patel Patel said in an interaction with the media that between the states and the Centre, there was hardly any space left for the fiscal stimulus that the government was contemplating. READ MORE

8:44 AM

SGX Nifty

The Nifty50 futures on the Singapore Stock Exchange were trading 21.50 points lower at 9926 indicating a flat opening for the domestic market.

8:44 AM Asia Check





Asian shares were a tad firmer on Thursday, taking their cues from strong US data although holiday-thinned trade and uncertainty about the impact of recent hurricanes on the US economy are likely to keep investors cautious.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was almost flat while Japan's Nikkei ticked up 0.1%.

In Asia on Thursday, trade is expected to remain subdued with China, Hong Kong and South Korea closed for public holidays and analysts cautioning against reading too much into index moves.

8:43 AM

Wall Street edged up

US stocks edged up to extend their run of record closing highs as data on the services sector added to signs of strength in the economy and prospects for earnings.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 19.97 points, or 0.09%, to end at 22,661.64, the S&P 500 gained 3.16 points, or 0.12%, to 2,537.74 and the Nasdaq Composite added 2.91 points, or 0.04%, to 6,534.63.

8:42 AM Good Morning and welcome to market's live blog. Catch all live market action here