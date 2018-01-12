MARKETS LIVE: Sensex, Nifty open at record high on earnings optimism
SI Reporter |
New Delhi
Last Updated at January 12, 2018 09:43 IST
Benchmark indices open at record high on Thursday as investors remained optimistic ahead of Infosys earnings later today and the federal budget next month.
The third quarter net profit of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) dipped 3.9% year-on-year to Rs 65.45 billion, while its revenues grew 2.7% to Rs 317.7 billion as the software bellwether met Street expectations.
The in-line performance in a seasonally soft quarter was on the back of large deals and increasing contribution in digital verticals from clients such as Nielsen and Rolls Royce.
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley is expected to present the budget for the 2018/19 financial year on Feb 1, amid investor concerns that the government could unveil some populist measures with heavier spending than this year.
Globally, Asian stocks resumed their ascent on Friday, supported by US earnings optimism and a rise in oil prices while the euro edged higher as the European Central Bank signalled an end to its massive stimulus.
9:41 AM Earnings Impact: TCS
9:29 AM Sectoral Trend
9:20 AM Top Sensex gainers and losers
9:18 AM Markets at open
The benchmark indices opened at fresh high on earnings optimism. At 9:17 am ,the S&P BSE Sensex was trading at 34,614, up 110 points while the broader Nifty50 index was ruling at 10,684, up 33 points
9:10 AM
Top trading ideas by Prabhudas Lilladher
BUY GLENMARK PHARMA
CMP : Rs 627
TARGET : Rs 690
STOP LOSS : Rs 600
The stock has recovered significantly from the bottom made at 530 levels and with a short consolidating phase at around 600 levels, it has formed a positive candle pattern in the daily chart to signify strength and potential to rise further with a positive bias. It has also moved above the significant moving average of 144WMA and has got more steam to produce further gains.
9:05 AM
Nifty outlook by Prabhudas Lilladher
Nifty has been making new highs closing just above the 10,650 mark and as said earlier, a decisive breakout above the 10,650-10,670 barrier would bring about a fresh round of rally. The midcap and smallcap chart is also showing a revival after the short pause and we anticipate a good move again with a postive bias. However, the support for the day is seen at 10,600 while the resistance would be at 10,700 levels.
First Published: Fri, January 12 2018. 09:15 IST
