MARKETS LIVE: Sensex, Nifty open at record high on earnings optimism

Benchmark indices open at record high on Thursday as investors remained optimistic ahead of Infosys earnings later today and the federal budget next month.

The third quarter net profit of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) dipped 3.9% year-on-year to Rs 65.45 billion, while its revenues grew 2.7% to Rs 317.7 billion as the software bellwether met Street expectations.

The in-line performance in a seasonally soft quarter was on the back of large deals and increasing contribution in digital verticals from clients such as Nielsen and Rolls Royce.

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley is expected to present the budget for the 2018/19 financial year on Feb 1, amid investor concerns that the government could unveil some populist measures with heavier spending than this year.

Globally, Asian stocks resumed their ascent on Friday, supported by US earnings optimism and a rise in oil prices while the euro edged higher as the European Central Bank signalled an end to its massive stimulus.