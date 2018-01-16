MARKETS LIVE: Sensex reclaims 34,900, Nifty above 10,750; IT index gains

Benchmark indices open marginally higher following Asian shares that slumped on Tuesday, as miners were pressured by weaker Chinese iron ore prices, while the euro stood near a 3-year peak on rising expectations that the European Central Bank could pare its monetary stimulus.

Back home, India's December widened to its highest in more than three years as higher import bills for gold and crude oil weighed on rising exports, government data showed on Monday.

The widened to $14.88 billion last month from $13.83 billion in November, data from the Ministry of Commerce and Industry showed.

Meanwhile, have touched a record high of Rs 61.74 per litre and have crossed Rs 71 as international oil rates continue to rally. Petrol price rose to Rs 71.18 per litre in Delhi on Monday, the highest since August 2014.