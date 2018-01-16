MARKETS LIVE: Sensex reclaims 34,900, Nifty above 10,750; IT index gains
Catch all live market action here
SI Reporter |
New Delhi
Last Updated at January 16, 2018 09:18 IST
Benchmark indices open marginally higher following Asian shares that slumped on Tuesday, as miners were pressured by weaker Chinese iron ore prices, while the euro stood near a 3-year peak on rising expectations that the European Central Bank could pare its monetary stimulus.
Back home, India's December trade deficit
widened to its highest in more than three years as higher import bills for gold and crude oil weighed on rising exports, government data showed on Monday.
The trade deficit
widened to $14.88 billion last month from $13.83 billion in November, data from the Ministry of Commerce and Industry showed.
Meanwhile, Diesel prices
have touched a record high of Rs 61.74 per litre and petrol prices
have crossed Rs 71 as international oil rates continue to rally. Petrol price rose to Rs 71.18 per litre in Delhi on Monday, the highest since August 2014.
9:09 AM
Top trading ideas by Prabhudas Lilladher
BUY IDBI BANK
CMP : 62.90
TARGET : 68
STOP LOSS : 60
The stock has more or less made a higher bottom formation pattern in the daily chart taking good support at the 50 DMA and 200 DMA which lies at around 60 -61 levels. The positive candle now formed indicates a positive bias with the RSI showing a trend reversal to signal a buy and has made the chart look attractive for an upward move. With the volume participation on the rise, we recommend a buy in this stock for an upside target of 68 keeping a stop loss of 60.
Click here for more
9:04 AM
Nifty outlook by Prabhudas Lilladher
Market continues to surge high with Nifty having its support level now elevated to 10,580, & Bank Nifty having its support at 25,700. Mid-cap sector has surely come in overbought on daily chart with RSI now making efforts to show signs of trend reversal whereby we maintain a cautious view & book profits. The support for the day is seen at 10,680 while resistance is seen at 10,780.
8:59 AM
Barbeque Nation gets Sebi’s nod for IPO
Casual dining chain Barbeque Nation Hospitality has received markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India’s (Sebi) approval to raise an estimated Rs700 crore through initial public offering (IPO).
Barbeque Nation Hospitality’s IPO comprises fresh issue of shares worth Rs200 crore and an offer for sale of up to 6,179,000 equity shares, according to the draft red herring prospectus. READ MORE
8:52 AM
Oil hovers near 3-year high
Oil hovered near a three-year high above $70 a barrel on Monday on signs that production cuts by OPEC and Russia are tightening supplies, although analysts warned of a “red flag” due to surging US production.
Brent crude futures last traded 29 cents higher at $70.16, having risen to a high of $70.37 a barrel earlier in the session.
8:48 AM
Diesel prices at record Rs 61.74/L, petrol crosses Rs 71/L
Diesel prices have touched a record high of Rs 61.74 per litre and petrol prices have crossed Rs 71 as international oil rates continue to rally. Petrol price rose to Rs 71.18 per litre in Delhi on Monday, the highest since August 2014, according to daily fuel price list of state-owned oil firms.
8:41 AM
India's trade deficit widens to $14.88 bn in Dec
India's December trade deficit widened to its highest in more than three years as higher import bills for gold and crude oil weighed on rising exports, government data showed on Monday.
The trade deficit widened to $14.88 billion last month from $13.83 billion in November, data from the Ministry of Commerce and Industry showed.
First Published: Tue, January 16 2018. 09:15 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU