MARKETS LIVE: Sensex, Nifty open flat after Fed confirms December hike

The kept interest rates unchanged on the expected line, but its commentary on the US economy has virtually confirmed a December rate hike, which is what might turn the domestic market cautions.

The Benchmark indices open flat after hitting new highs in Wednesday's trade as the investors stay on edge awaiting the formal nomination of the next head of the central bank.

Benchmark indices open flat after hitting new highs in Wednesday's trade as the investors stay on edge awaiting the formal nomination of the next head of the central bank.



At 9:17 am, the S&P BSE Sensex was trading at 33,621, up 21 points while the broader Nifty50 was ruling at 10,442, up 2 points

Nifty has nearly marched towards our projected target of 10,500 with a high made at 10,451; the support for the day is seen at 10,390 while resistance is seen at 10,480. Bank Nifty would have a range of 25,270-25,680.

BUY LAKSHMI VILAS BANK

CMP: Rs 156.05

TARGET: Rs 170

STOP LOSS: Rs 145

BUY BALRAMPUR CHINI

CMP: Rs 174.60

TARGET: Rs 192

STOP LOSS: Rs 164

BUY TECH MAHINDRA

CMP: Rs 488.50

TARGET: Rs 525

STOP LOSS: Rs 472

BUY: RCF

CMP: Rs 97.30

Stop Loss: Rs 93.80

Target: Rs 108

SELL: BAJAJ AUTO FUT.

CMP: Rs 3274

Stop Loss: Rs 3370





Target: Rs 3052

Proximity towards the upper end of the weekly ‘Megaphone’ formation and the recent series of ‘Breakaway & Run-Away’ gaps at key junctures highlights the recent upmove as a final leg towards the Climax point. Therefore, traders should maintain longs with strict stop below 10,390 (Closing Basis) & review the formation near 10,540 (upper end of the ongoing Megaphone pattern). It is likely that the ‘Exhaustion Gap’ could be just around the corner & serve as a STOP for the upmove which commenced from the recent low of 9,687.55.

India's per capita income growth lower than China, Bhutan

India has reason to be envious of two of its neighbours, Bhutan and China. The country’s 30-notch jump in the World Bank’s ease of doing business ranking to 100th place is clouded by the better performance of Bhutan (75th rank) and China (78th rank).



India is behind its neighbours on macroeconomic indicators such as per capita income growth and efficiency of capital. Its per capita income growth (in dollar terms) is now the second lowest in the region.

51 companies on BSE to report September quarter results today

As many as 51 companies on BSE are likely to report September quarter results including Vedanta, Power Grid Corporation of India, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, Ujjivan Financial Services, HEG, Orient Cement, D-Link (India), Sundram Fasteners, Deepak Fertilizers, JSW Holdings, Berger Paints, etc among others.

New India Assurance IPO oversubscribed

The initial public offer (IPO) of New India Assurance Company was oversubscribed 1.03 times so far on the first day of the three-day bidding on Wednesday. The IPO, which aims to raise Rs 9,600 crore, received bids for 12,30,62,976 shares against the total issue size of 12,00,00,000 shares.

India at 8th spot in m-cap rankings

India has pipped Canada to become the world’s eighth largest stock market by capitalisation. This year’s 47% surge in market capitalisation has helped India seal its position in the $2-trillion club. It has also climbed two positions in the coveted league table.

At $2.26 trillion, the Indian stock market is now bigger than those of Canada and Switzerland. It is 5.3% and 12% behind Germany and France, respectively. READ MORE

Mahindra Logistics IPO subscribed 1.32 times

The Rs 830-crore initial public offering (IPO) of Mahindra Logistics, an arm of Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M), garnered a subscription of 1.32 times on Wednesday, a day before its close.

The institutional portion of the IPO was subscribed 76 per cent, while that of non-institutional investor was subscribed 10 per cent. The small investor portion was subscribed 2.2 times.

FM to oversee consolidation of PSU banks

Proposals from state-owned lenders for in-principle approval to formulate schemes of amalgamation will be placed before the Alternative Mechanism (AM) for consolidation of the banks and the AM panel will be headed by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley

Bitcoin hits new all-time high of $6,450

Bitcoin climbed to a new all-time high of $6,450 on Wednesday, boosted by bets the cryptocurrency could enter the financial mainstream after the world’s largest derivatives exchange operator said on Tuesday it would launch bitcoin futures.

Oil up as US crude inventories fall despite rising production

Oil prices edged up on Thursday as U.S. crude inventories fell despite a rise in production, while outside the United States an OPEC-led supply cut continued to tighten the market.

Brent futures, the international benchmark for oil prices, were at $60.64 per barrel, up 15 cents or 0.3% from their last close. Brent has risen more than 35% since its 2017-lows last June.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude was at $54.36 a barrel, up 6 cents from the last settlement, and some 30% above its 2017-low in June.

The Nifty50 futures on the Singapore Stock Exchange were trading 23 points lower at 10461.50 indicating a flat to negative opening for the domestic market.

Asian shares advanced on Thursday after the US Federal Reserve expressed optimism about the economy, virtually cementing the case for a year-end rate hike as investors awaited the formal nomination of the next head of the central bank.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan added 0.1% in early trading, moving back toward a 10-year peak scaled in the previous session.

Japan's Nikkei stock index was up 0.2%, probing fresh 21-year highs and on track to gain 2.3% in a holiday-shortened week. Japanese markets will be closed for a national holiday on Friday.

The White House plans to nominate current Fed Governor Jerome Powell as the next chair when Janet Yellen’s term expires in February, a source familiar with the matter said on Wednesday. Powell’s nomination is expected later on Thursday and would need to be confirmed by the Senate.

Rising expectations that President Donald Trump will tap Powell, who is seen as more dovish on interest rates, have pressured US Treasury yields and the dollar this week.

The Federal Reserve kept interest rates unchanged on Wednesday and pointed to solid U.S. economic growth and a strengthening labor market while playing down the impact of recent hurricanes, a sign it is on track to lift borrowing costs again in December.

Investors had all but ruled out a rate hike at the central bank’s policy meeting this week and attention has largely been focused on who will be in charge of monetary policy at the end of Fed Chair Janet Yellen’s first term in February 2018.

On Wednesday, Wall Street posted modest gains after the Fed held policy steady as expected and underscored solid U.S. economic growth as well as a strengthening labour market while downplaying the impact of recent hurricanes.

