MARKETS LIVE: Key things to watch out for before the opening bell

As widely expected, the Fed raised rates for the third time this year on Wednesday while sticking to its projection for three rate increases next year.But the policy tightening was accompanied by concerns about low inflation, toning down expectations for policy tightening in 2018. The Fed projected inflation to remain shy of its goal for another year, giving policymakers little reason to accelerate the expected pace of rate increases.The move, coming at the final policy meeting of 2017 and on the heels of a flurry of relatively bullish economic data, represented a victory for a central bank that has vowed to continue a gradual tightening of monetary policy.

Benchmark indices are likely to open positive following Asian stocks, that edged higher on Thursday after the Federal Reserve delivered a much-anticipated interest rate hike but flagged caution about inflation, tempering expectations for future tightening, which weighed on the dollar and Treasury yields.

Fed raises interest rates by 25 bps as US economy rolls on

Having raised its benchmark overnight lending rate three times this year, the Fed projected three more hikes in each of 2018 and 2019 before a long-run level of 2.8 per cent is reached. That is unchanged from the last round of forecasts in September.

SGX Nifty

The Nifty50 futures on the Singapore Stock Exchange were trading 16 points higher at 10306 indicating a positive opening for the domestic market.

Asian stocks edged higher



The Fed’s less hawkish statements supported MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan which rose 0.3%.

Australian stocks added 0.2% and South Korea's KOSPI climbed 0.55%. Japan's Nikkei inched up 0.1%.

US markets end mixed led by Fed rate hike

The S&P 500 ended slightly lower on Wednesday pressured by the financial sector after the Federal Reserve announced a widely expected interest rate hike but kept its rate outlook for coming years even as it projected faster US economic growth.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 80.63 points, or 0.33%, to end at 24,585.43, the S&P 500 lost 1.26 points, or 0.05%, to 2,662.85 and the Nasdaq Composite added 13.48 points, or 0.2%, to 6,875.80.

