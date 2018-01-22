MARKETS LIVE Sensex range-bound, Nifty hovers around 10900; ONGC up 4%

Six affordable housing plays: Astral Poly, Symphony, Kajaria, and more Affordable housing is among the star themes for 2018. There are two ways to explore this theme — buying real estate stocks or those in ancillary sectors such as home improvement and housing finance. While the former could help investors take a direct plunge in the sector, the latter broad bases the portfolio and insulates it if the theme doesn’t pan out as expected. The latter, to some extent, also shields investors from the risks of uneven distribution of earnings and vulnerability of knee-jerk stock market movements, which realty stocks are often exposed to. Kajaria Ceramics, Century Plyboards, and Symphony, which are market leaders in their respective segments and at the cusp of benefiting from capacity additions, could be worthy investments. A shift in preference from unorganised to organised players is yet another common thread connecting these companies. However, there are some risks too. The recent data from the Reserve Bank of India shows a surge in bad loans in the sub- Rs 1 million housing loan segment. Similarly, any reduction in government subsidies could slow growth rates. For now, the potential gains far outweigh the risks. READ MORE Apollo Micro makes stellar debut; lists at 74% premium against issue price Apollo Micro Systems made a stellar debut by listing at Rs 478, a 74% premium against its issue price of Rs 275 per share on BSE. Apollo Micro Systems' Rs 1.56-billion initial public offer (IPO) saw huge oversubscription of 248 times between January 10 and January 12. READ MORE Sensex at 35,000: Existing investors should take some profit off the table The BSE Sensitive index, or Sensex, has hit a purple patch. With the market breaching new highs, at over 35,000 points currently, stock market investors have seldom had it so good. But, when the going is so good, it is also the time to be more diligent. Most investment experts, therefore, are striking a cautious note. Existing investors should take some profit off the table: This is the first advice of investment experts. CLICK HERE FOR FULL STORY ONGC surges 6% on acquisition of 51.11% stake in HPCL Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) has surged 6% to Rs 206 on BSE in early morning trade after the state-owned oil exploration company announced that it will acquire the 51.1% government stake in Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL) at a cost of Rs 369.15 billion. ONGC will acquire the government stake in HPCL by paying Rs 473.97 per share which works out to a 14% premium to HPCL’s closing market price of Rs 417 on Friday, 19 January. ONGC is likely to be exempt from issuing an open offer and expects to complete this deal by the end of January 2018. READ MORE Earnings Impact: RIL Earnings Impact: Wipro

Benchmark indices were trading higher even as financial in the United States and took a knock early on Monday after the US government was forced to shut down amid a dispute between President Donald Trump and Democrats over immigration.

Republican and Democratic leaders of the US Senate held talks on Sunday seeking to break the impasse that has kept the US government shut down for two days, but it was unclear if a deal could be struck to reopen federal agencies by the start of the work week.

Back home, Prime Minister Narendra Modi indicated that the upcoming Budget will not be a populist one and it's a myth that the common ma n expects "freebies and sops" from the government.

Sentiment will also be affected by individual stocks. As many as 29 companies are scheduled to report their results today which include names like Asian Paints, Axis Bank, Diwan Housing, Havells India, JustDial, Rallis India, Videocon Industries etc. among others.