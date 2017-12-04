MARKETS LIVE: Indices turn flat, Nifty slips below 10,150; Infosys up 2%
Catch all live market action here
SI Reporter
New Delhi
Last Updated at December 4, 2017 09:26 IST
The benchmark indices turned flat after opening higher on Monday, tracking cautious trend in Asian markets
as traders marked the passage of a US
Senate tax bill over the weekend, a move that raises the risk of more aggressive rate hikes in the world’s largest economy.
Back home, Infosys
rallied over 2% and was the top gainer on Sensex and Nifty after the IT giant on Saturday named Salil S Parekh, a member on the board of its global rival Capgemini, as its new chief executive officer (CEO) and managing director (MD), ending a three-month-long search.
Meanwhile, focus now shifts to RBI monetary policy meeting after the upbeat GDP numbers for the September quarter failed to cheer investors. The central bank's two-day policy meet is scheduled to begin on Tuesday.
9:26 AM
Broader markets underperform
Broader markets underperformed the headline indices with the BSE Smallcap index slipping 0.2%, while the BSE Midcap index was down 0.1%.
9:22 AM Sensex heatmap at open
Source: BSE
9:19 AM Markets at open
At 9:18 am, the S&P BSE Sensex was trading at 32,931, up 98 points, while the broader Nifty50 was ruling at 10,149, up 28 points.
Source: BSE
9:11 AM
Technical picks by Prabhudas Lilladher
BUY IDFC
CMP: Rs 60.90
TARGET: Rs 67.50
STOP LOSS: Rs 58
9:06 AM
Commodity picks by Prerana Desai
Soybean
Soybean prices at the Indore spot market are trading at Rs 2,990 a quintal. For the week ahead, prices are expected to head towards Rs 3,030 a quintal. CLICK HERE FOR MORE
9:03 AM
Nifty outlook by Devang Shah
Short-term outlook for the market remains positive till Nifty trades below 10,094 levels. The index expects target of 10,600-10,800 levels in short term. Medium term outlook for the market remains positive till Nifty trades above 8,968 levels and is expecting targets in the range of 12,000-12,200 levels in medium term. READ MORE
8:58 AM
Technical calls by Devang Shah
DCB BANK- BUY
CLOSE – Rs 181.15
TARGET – Rs 195-210
8:52 AM
Wall Street on Friday
Wall Street fell on Friday, whipsawed by developments with a probe into Russia’s alleged involvement in the U.S. election as well as with progress on a tax bill in Congress.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 40.76 points, or 0.17%, to 24,231.59, the S&P 500 lost 5.36 points, or 0.20%, to 2,642.22 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 26.39 points, or 0.38% to 6,847.59.
8:51 AM
Asian shares listless
Asian shares were less euphoric, with MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan hovering near a one-month trough on fears US policy tightening could suck liquidity from emerging markets and derail global growth.
Traders will be focusing their attentions on a meeting scheduled for British Prime Minister Theresa May and EU President Jean-Claude Juncker to work on a Brexit deal.
EMini S&P stock futures jumped 0.6% on Monday, though most major Asian markets started the week with a whimper.
China’s CSI 300 index and SSE Composite were down 0.2% each, while Australian shares dipped 0.1%. Japan’s Nikkei eased 0.2%.
8:47 AM
Singapore Nifty
At 8:45 am, the SGX Nifty was trading at 10,156, up 25 points or 0.25%.
8:46 AM Good Morning!
Welcome to Business Standard's market liveblog.
First Published: Mon, December 04 2017. 09:23 IST
