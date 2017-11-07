MARKETS LIVE: Sensex opens positive, Nifty holds above 10,450; ONGC up 3%

Meanwhile, the dream run of mutual funds (MFs) continued in October with the stock hitting new record highs. Last month, equity schemes saw net inflows of Rs 16,000 crore amid a six per cent jump in the benchmark index.

Back home, as many as 103 companies are scheduled to declare their September quarter results. These include BHEL, Cipla, Indian Overseas Bank, VIP Industries, Orient Paper & Industries, Manappuram Finance, Ballarpur Industries, Piramal Phytocare, Eimco Elecon, Balrampur Chini Mills, Vinati Organics, etc among others.

The benchmark indices opened higher on Tuesday tracking Asian markets, which touched their highest in a decade, while edged down after surging to a more than two-year peak as Saudi Arabia’s crown prince cracked down on corruption.

9:20 AM Markets check



At 9:18 am, the S&P BSE Sensex was trading at 33,825, up 94 points, while the broader Nifty50 was ruling at 10,477, up 25 points.

9:14 AM

Nifty outlook by Angel Broking

For the next few sessions, we sense that the time-wise correction will continue with support placed around 10,380. Only a breach of this support on a sustainable basis would trigger some weakness in the market. Until then the positive bias remains in the market with 10,480-10,500 remaining a strong resistance zone. Traders are advised to remain light at higher levels and keep following stock specific moves.

9:10 AM

Nifty outlook

The market continued to hit new highs on the eve of the one-year anniversary of demonetisation. Global trends weakened somewhat however. The Nifty hit an intra-day high of 10,490 on Monday before it pulled back on profit-booking. FPI (foreign portfolio investors) buying is back but more than that, retail and domestic institutional buying is pushing the market to successive new highs. Obviously, the new highs confirm that the long trend remains bullish and momentum looks good. However, this is a new zone so, target setting is near-impossible. READ MORE

9:09 AM

Today's picks

Devangshu Datta on Nifty, Bank Nifty, Wipro, HPCL, NTPC

9:07 AM

Technical picks

BUY PEL

CMP: Rs 2,757.35

TARGET: Rs 3,000

STOP LOSS: Rs 2,620

9:05 AM Wall Street update



US stocks climbed to record highs on Monday, helped by optimism about merger activity and as investors bet that a Republican plan to cut corporate taxes would bolster earnings. The Dow Jones Industrial Average inched up 0.04% to end at 23,548.42, while the S&P 500 gained 0.13% to 2,591.13. The Nasdaq Composite added 0.33% to 6,786.44.

9:03 AM Asian markets at decade highs



Asian shares touched their highest in a decade. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan edged up 0.2% in early trade to its loftiest peak since November 2007, getting a bump higher after all three major US equity indexes closed at record highs overnight. Japan's Nikkei slipped 0.2% feeling the pinch as the yen remained well above the previous session's lows.

8:55 AM

SGX Nifty crosses 10,500

At 8:53 am, SGX Nifty was trading at 10,519, up 40 points or 0.38%.

8:53 AM Good Morning!



Welcome to Business Standard's market liveblog.