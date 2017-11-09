MARKETS LIVE: Sensex up 200 pts, Nifty above 10,350 on positive global cues
SI Reporter |
New Delhi
Last Updated at November 9, 2017 09:21 IST
The benchmark indices opened higher on Thursday tracking positive trend seen in Asian markets, which hovered near a decade high following another record breaking day on Wall Street.
Back home, GST (goods and services tax) Council is likely to slash the indirect tax rates on as many as 165 items at its meeting in Guwahati, which begins later today. At present, these 165 items attract 28% tax, which could be moved to the 18% category.
Meanwhile, as many as 144 companies are scheduled to report their September quarter results. These include Aurobindo Pharma, Bajaj Electricals, Capacite Infraprojects, Coffe Day, Den Networks, Force Motors, Gateway Distriparks, Granules India, HPCL IGL, India Cements, JSPL, etc among others.
9:21 AM
Markets check
At 9:20 am, the S&P BSE Sensex was trading at 33,375, up 157 points, while the broader Nifty50 was ruling at 10,353, up 50 points.
9:10 AM
Stocks in news
Arvind, Tata Motors, BHEL, HDFC Bank, Narayana Hrudayalaya, Bajaj Electricals and SAIL
9:07 AM
Trading calls
SELL: GSFC Fut.
CMP: Rs 152.30
Stop Loss: Rs 155.80
Target: Rs 145
9:06 AM
Nifty outlook by Tradebulls Securities
On Tuesday, the index witnessed its biggest decline since September 27, 2017. It also violated the trendline joining the lows of September 27, 2017 to October 23, 2017. We abide by our stance that positional longs should be booked as the decline could get amplified in the coming days. Wednesday’s decline has fulfilled our swing setup parameters as the Nifty ended the day below its previous 4 bar low of 10,383. Hence 'SELL on Rally' strategy could now be considered with a stop above 10,595 with an expectation of a move towards 10,000. READ MORE
9:05 AM
Top stock recos for today
BUY TATA MOTORS
CMP: Rs 438.20
TARGET: Rs 475
STOP LOSS: Rs 420
9:04 AM
Today's picks
Devangshu Datta on Nifty, Bank Nifty, Bharti Airtel, Tata Motors, and TCS
9:01 AM Wall Street update
Wall Street closed at a record high on Wednesday as videogame makers rallied and Apple’s market value climbed above $900 billion. The Dow Jones Industrial Average edged up 0.03% to end at 23,563.36, while the S&P 500 gained 0.14% to 2,594.38. The Nasdaq Composite added 0.32% to 6,789.12.
8:59 AM Asian markets
Asia stocks hovered near a decade high. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.3% and in close reach of a 10-year high set the previous day.
Australian shares rose 0.4% and to their highest level since January 2008 while South Korea’s KOSPI added 0.2%. Japan’s Nikkei gained 1.4%, reaching a high not seen since January 1992.
8:58 AM
Singapore Nifty
At 8:55 am, the S&P BSE Sensex was trading at 10,383, up 24 points or 0.24%.
8:57 AM Good Morning!
Welcome to Business Standard's market liveblog.
First Published: Thu, November 09 2017. 09:18 IST
