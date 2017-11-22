MARKETS LIVE: Key things to track before opening bell

The benchmark indices are expected to open higher on Wednesday tracking Asian markets, which scaled a fresh decade peak thanks to surging in Europe and America, as strong global growth and rising corporate profits lured hordes of investors into equities.

Investors also await the minutes from the US Fed’s latest policy meeting, which will be out on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, a week after upgrading India's sovereign rating to Baa2 from Baa3, rating agency Moody's released a new report explaining the drivers behind the upgrade and addressed a number of questions pertinent to the sovereign rating, as well as the implications of the upgrade for banks and non-financial corporates in India.

"The recent reforms offer greater confidence that the high level of public indebtedness, one of India's principal credit weaknesses, will remain stable, even in the event of shocks, and will ultimately decline," says William Foster, Moody's Vice President and Senior Credit Officer.