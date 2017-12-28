MARKETS LIVE: Indices flat; Nifty hovers around 10,500 ahead of F&O expiry
10:05 AM Markets turn flat
|Index
|Current
|Pt. Change
|% Change
|S&P BSE SENSEX
|33,907.08
|-4.73
|-0.01
|S&P BSE SENSEX 50
|10,941.05
|+3.14
|+0.03
|S&P BSE SENSEX Next 50
|36,643.47
|-0.67
|0.00
|S&P BSE 100
|10,986.98
|+2.47
|+0.02
|S&P BSE Bharat 22 Index
|3,779.46
|+1.23
|+0.03
Source: BSE
9:51 AM
After a flat opening, the rupee fell to its lowest level since December 18.
9:41 AM
Shares of Kolte-Patil Developer rallied nearly 7% on Thursday after the company said that global investment firm KKR will invest Rs 193 crore in its township at Pune.
9:24 AM
9:21 AM Sensex heatmap at open
9:19 AM
|S&P BSE Sensex
|33,972.21
|0.18%
|Nifty 50
|10,508.60
|0.17%
|S&P BSE 200
|4,664.70
|0.18%
|Nifty 500
|9,438.25
|0.00%
|S&P BSE Mid-Cap
|17,716.04
|0.24%
|S&P BSE Small-Cap
|19,073.77
|0.13%
