JUST IN
You are here: Home » Markets » News

Kolte-Patil rallies 7% as KKR to invest Rs 193 crore in Pune Township
Business Standard

MARKETS LIVE: Indices flat; Nifty hovers around 10,500 ahead of F&O expiry

Catch all live market action here

SI Reporter  |  New Delhi 

Bonds, Stock markets, Shares, Trading

The benchmark indices were trading marginally higher tracking positive trend seen in Asian markets after they rallied to a one-month high. 

Gains were, however, capped as sentiment remained cautious ahead of the F&O expiry of December series due later today. 

Meanwhile, The Centre looks set to breach the fiscal deficit target this year, with lower-than-expected revenue prompting it to go for additional borrowing of Rs 50,000 crore from the market. 

The borrowing is over and above the budget estimate of Rs 5.80 lakh crore for 2017-18, which would lead to the government missing its fiscal deficit target of 3.2 per cent of the gross domestic product (GDP) for the first time in four years.

CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES

10:05 AM Markets turn flat

Index Current Pt. Change % Change
 
S&P BSE SENSEX 33,907.08 -4.73 -0.01
 
S&P BSE SENSEX 50 10,941.05 +3.14 +0.03
 
S&P BSE SENSEX Next 50 36,643.47 -0.67 0.00
 
S&P BSE 100 10,986.98 +2.47 +0.02
 
S&P BSE Bharat 22 Index 3,779.46 +1.23 +0.03

Source: BSE

9:51 AM

Rupee at two-week low

After a flat opening, the rupee fell to its lowest level since December 18. 
 
The local currency was down 12 paise to 64.27 against dollar as compared to its Wednesday's closing of 64.15. 

Rupee, NPS, National Pension System
Rupee, NPS, National Pension System

9:41 AM

Buzzing stock

Shares of Kolte-Patil Developer rallied nearly 7% on Thursday after the company said that global investment firm KKR will invest Rs 193 crore in its township at Pune.
 
The stock rose as much as 6.67% to Rs 384 on the BSE. READ FULL REPORT

Kolte

9:24 AM

Long-term trend remains bullish
 
The market edged past the Nifty 10,500 mark and tested 10,550 before a small sell-off on Wednesday. This surge came after a low of 10,074 points in the morning when Gujarat election results were announced. The current breakout confirms that the long trend remains bullish, going into 2018.
 
The January settlement will be extremely important for two reasons. The first is, it will give us an inkling of foreign portfolio investors (FPI) attitude in what is a new financial year. READ FULL REPORT

9:21 AM Sensex heatmap at open 

heatmap
Source: BSE

9:19 AM

Markets at open
 
At 9:18 am, the S&P BSE Sensex was trading at 33,928, up 17 points, while the broader Nifty50 was ruling at 10,498, up 7 points. 

 
S&P BSE Sensex 33,972.21 Up 0.18%
 
Nifty 50 10,508.60 Up 0.17%
 
S&P BSE 200 4,664.70 Up 0.18%
 
Nifty 500 9,438.25 Up 0.00%
 
S&P BSE Mid-Cap 17,716.04 Up 0.24%
 
S&P BSE Small-Cap 19,073.77 Up 0.13%

First Published: Thu, December 28 2017. 10:05 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Advertisements

MARKETS LIVE: Indices flat; Nifty hovers around 10,500 ahead of F&O expiry

Catch all live market action here

Catch all live market action here
The benchmark indices were trading marginally higher tracking positive trend seen in Asian markets after they rallied to a one-month high. 

Gains were, however, capped as sentiment remained cautious ahead of the F&O expiry of December series due later today. 

Meanwhile, The Centre looks set to breach the fiscal deficit target this year, with lower-than-expected revenue prompting it to go for additional borrowing of Rs 50,000 crore from the market. 

The borrowing is over and above the budget estimate of Rs 5.80 lakh crore for 2017-18, which would lead to the government missing its fiscal deficit target of 3.2 per cent of the gross domestic product (GDP) for the first time in four years.
 image
Business Standard
177 22

MARKETS LIVE: Indices flat; Nifty hovers around 10,500 ahead of F&O expiry

Catch all live market action here

The benchmark indices were trading marginally higher tracking positive trend seen in Asian markets after they rallied to a one-month high. 

Gains were, however, capped as sentiment remained cautious ahead of the F&O expiry of December series due later today. 

Meanwhile, The Centre looks set to breach the fiscal deficit target this year, with lower-than-expected revenue prompting it to go for additional borrowing of Rs 50,000 crore from the market. 

The borrowing is over and above the budget estimate of Rs 5.80 lakh crore for 2017-18, which would lead to the government missing its fiscal deficit target of 3.2 per cent of the gross domestic product (GDP) for the first time in four years.

image
Business Standard
177 22