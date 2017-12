MARKETS LIVE: Nifty opens above 10,500, Sensex hits 34,000; TCS top gainer

Enter the characters shown in the image.

Back home, foreign investors have pulled out Rs 7,300 crore from the country’s stock this month so far, according to reports, primarily due to rising crude prices and widening fiscal deficit. However, they invested Rs 1,356 crore in the debt during the period under review.

were mixed in the Tuesday session. Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 index was trading marginally lower after closing at a 26-year high in the last session.

The benchmark indices were trading sideways today, with the Nifty50 ruling above its crucial 10,500, following global cues in a holiday-truncated week.

IOC, BPCL keen to acquire GAIL

Indian Oil Corp (IOC) and Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd (BPCL) are both keen to acquire gas utility GAIL India Ltd to become fully integrated energy companies.

IOC and BPCL have separately indicated to the petroleum ministry their interest in taking over GAIL to help add natural gas transportation and marketing business to their kitty, official sources said. READ FULL REPORT

9:02 AM

Stocks in news

EID Parry: To transfer Bio-Pasticides business with its stake in Parry America Inc, USA to its

unit Coromandel Intnl. for Rs 338 crore.

NBCC India: India’s CBI files corruption charges against NBCC chairman

Prakash Industries: Says SEBI revokes 'Shell Company' status, order dated December 22

Tech Mahindra: Buys further 32.07% stake in Comviva Technologies for Rs 335 crore

Cummins in talks to acquire Kirloskar Oil Engines in $500 million deal

Bhel bags Rs 7,300 crore order to set up plant in Tamil Nadu.

8:56 AM

Nifty outlook by Prabhudas Lilladher

Nifty finally hit the important figure of 10,500 and made history and now a decisive breach above 10,550-10,580 would bring in fresh new upward movement while on the downside Nifty would maintain the positive bias unless it breaks the level of 10,350 as of now. However, the support for the week can be seen at 10,330, while the resistance would be at levels 10,630. READ MORE

8:51 AM

Corporate News

BHEL gets Rs. 672cr order from Indian Railways

Larsen & Toubro gets Delhi Expo Centre phase-I contract for Rs. 2,790cr

Tata Power wins mining license project in Kamchatka province in Russian Far East

GVK Power unit wins bid for 17,06,300 tonnes coal

Tech Mahindra to acquire 32.07% stake in Comviva Technologies for Rs. 328.65cr

Bharat Financial completes the third securitisation, sells loan portfolio worth Rs. 653 cr

Suzlon to sell its stake in Shanay and Saroja to Skeiron renewable energy for Rs. 280cr

EID Parry to hive off its bio-pesticides business to Coromandel on a slump sale basis for Rs. 338cr

Religare unit to divest its entire 50% holding in Bartleet

Thyssenkrupp to have 50% stake in Tata Steel joint venture for six years

Dewan Housing Finance approves additional investment of Rs. 16.33cr in Social Worth Technologies

Lumax Auto says tax department conducting search at group’s locations

CBI files corruption charges against NBCC chairman

SEBI revokes shell company status on Prakash Industries

Welspun Corp receives an order for the supply of 1.24 lakh MT pipes

Jindal Poly’s Netherlands subsidiary to issue 2.6 lakh shares to a third-party investor

Economy News

Bank's gross NPAs may rise to 10.8% in March 2018, 11.1% by Sept: RBI

Industrial growth to record healthy rebound in November: ICRA

Cabinet approves e-auction of the third batch of the private FM Radio Phase-III

India's national income likely to be US $6.5-7tn by 2030: Bibek Debroy