MARKETS LIVE: Nifty opens above 10,500, Sensex hits 34,000; TCS top gainer
Catch all the market action here
SI Reporter |
New Delhi
Last Updated at December 26, 2017 09:24 IST
9:21 AM Sensex heatmap at open
Source: BSE
9:20 AM Markets at open
Source: BSE
9:10 AM
IOC, BPCL keen to acquire GAIL
Indian Oil Corp (IOC) and Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd (BPCL) are both keen to acquire gas utility GAIL India Ltd to become fully integrated energy companies.
IOC and BPCL have separately indicated to the petroleum ministry their interest in taking over GAIL to help add natural gas transportation and marketing business to their kitty, official sources said. READ FULL REPORT
9:02 AM
Stocks in news
EID Parry: To transfer Bio-Pasticides business with its stake in Parry America Inc, USA to its
unit Coromandel Intnl. for Rs 338 crore.
NBCC India: India’s CBI files corruption charges against NBCC chairman
Prakash Industries: Says SEBI revokes 'Shell Company' status, order dated December 22
Tech Mahindra: Buys further 32.07% stake in Comviva Technologies for Rs 335 crore
Cummins in talks to acquire Kirloskar Oil Engines in $500 million deal
Bhel bags Rs 7,300 crore order to set up plant in Tamil Nadu.
Source: Reports
8:56 AM
Nifty outlook by Prabhudas Lilladher
Nifty finally hit the important figure of 10,500 and made history and now a decisive breach above 10,550-10,580 would bring in fresh new upward movement while on the downside Nifty would maintain the positive bias unless it breaks the level of 10,350 as of now. However, the support for the week can be seen at 10,330, while the resistance would be at levels 10,630. READ MORE
8:51 AM
Corporate News
BHEL gets Rs. 672cr order from Indian Railways
Larsen & Toubro gets Delhi Expo Centre phase-I contract for Rs. 2,790cr
Tata Power wins mining license project in Kamchatka province in Russian Far East
GVK Power unit wins bid for 17,06,300 tonnes coal
Tech Mahindra to acquire 32.07% stake in Comviva Technologies for Rs. 328.65cr
Bharat Financial completes the third securitisation, sells loan portfolio worth Rs. 653 cr
Suzlon to sell its stake in Shanay and Saroja to Skeiron renewable energy for Rs. 280cr
EID Parry to hive off its bio-pesticides business to Coromandel on a slump sale basis for Rs. 338cr
Religare unit to divest its entire 50% holding in Bartleet
Thyssenkrupp to have 50% stake in Tata Steel joint venture for six years
Dewan Housing Finance approves additional investment of Rs. 16.33cr in Social Worth Technologies
Lumax Auto says tax department conducting search at group’s locations
CBI files corruption charges against NBCC chairman
SEBI revokes shell company status on Prakash Industries
Welspun Corp receives an order for the supply of 1.24 lakh MT pipes
Jindal Poly’s Netherlands subsidiary to issue 2.6 lakh shares to a third-party investor
Economy News
Bank's gross NPAs may rise to 10.8% in March 2018, 11.1% by Sept: RBI
Industrial growth to record healthy rebound in November: ICRA
Cabinet approves e-auction of the third batch of the private FM Radio Phase-III
India's national income likely to be US $6.5-7tn by 2030: Bibek Debroy
(Source: Reports)
First Published: Tue, December 26 2017. 09:18 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU