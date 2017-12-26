JUST IN
You are here: Home » Markets » News

Buy Bajaj Finance, Voltas and V-Guard Industries, says Prabhudas Lilladher
Business Standard

MARKETS LIVE: Nifty opens above 10,500, Sensex hits 34,000; TCS top gainer

Catch all the market action here

SI Reporter  |  New Delhi 

MARKETS LIVE: Sensex, Nifty, Asian markets, Global markets, F&O expiry

The benchmark indices were trading sideways today, with the Nifty50 ruling above its crucial 10,500, following global cues in a holiday-truncated week. 

Asian markets were mixed in the Tuesday session. Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 index was trading marginally lower after closing at a 26-year high in the last session. 

Back home, foreign investors have pulled out Rs 7,300 crore from the country’s stock markets this month so far, according to reports, primarily due to rising crude prices and widening fiscal deficit. However, they invested Rs 1,356 crore in the debt markets during the period under review.

CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES

9:21 AM Sensex heatmap at open 

heatmap
Source: BSE

9:20 AM Markets at open

Index Current Pt. Change % Change
 
S&P BSE SENSEX 33,952.62 +12.32 +0.04
 
S&P BSE SENSEX 50 10,950.05 +9.29 +0.08
 
S&P BSE SENSEX Next 50 36,698.28 +121.89 +0.33
 
S&P BSE 100 10,997.33 +13.81 +0.13
 
S&P BSE Bharat 22 Index 3,815.58 +10.23 +0.27

Source: BSE

9:10 AM

IOC, BPCL keen to acquire GAIL 
 
Indian Oil Corp (IOC) and Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd (BPCL) are both keen to acquire gas utility GAIL India Ltd to become fully integrated energy companies.
 
IOC and BPCL have separately indicated to the petroleum ministry their interest in taking over GAIL to help add natural gas transportation and marketing business to their kitty, official sources said. READ FULL REPORT

9:02 AM

Stocks in news
 
EID Parry: To transfer Bio-Pasticides business with its stake in Parry America Inc, USA to its
unit Coromandel Intnl. for Rs 338 crore.
 
NBCC India: India’s CBI files corruption charges against NBCC chairman
 
Prakash Industries: Says SEBI revokes 'Shell Company' status, order dated December 22
 
Tech Mahindra: Buys further 32.07% stake in Comviva Technologies for Rs 335 crore
 
Cummins in talks to acquire Kirloskar Oil Engines in $500 million deal
 
Bhel bags Rs 7,300 crore order to set up plant in Tamil Nadu. 
 
Source: Reports

8:56 AM

Nifty outlook by Prabhudas Lilladher
 
Nifty finally hit the important figure of 10,500 and made history and now a decisive breach above 10,550-10,580 would bring in fresh new upward movement while on the downside Nifty would maintain the positive bias unless it breaks the level of 10,350 as of now. However, the support for the week can be seen at 10,330, while the resistance would be at levels 10,630. READ MORE

8:51 AM

Corporate News 
 
BHEL gets Rs. 672cr order from Indian Railways
 
Larsen & Toubro gets Delhi Expo Centre phase-I contract for Rs. 2,790cr
 
Tata Power wins mining license project in Kamchatka province in Russian Far East
 
GVK Power unit wins bid for 17,06,300 tonnes coal
 
Tech Mahindra to acquire 32.07% stake in Comviva Technologies for Rs. 328.65cr
 
Bharat Financial completes the third securitisation, sells loan portfolio worth Rs. 653 cr
 
Suzlon to sell its stake in Shanay and Saroja to Skeiron renewable energy for Rs. 280cr
 
EID Parry to hive off its bio-pesticides business to Coromandel on a slump sale basis for Rs. 338cr
 
Religare unit to divest its entire 50% holding in Bartleet
 
Thyssenkrupp to have 50% stake in Tata Steel joint venture for six years
 
Dewan Housing Finance approves additional investment of Rs. 16.33cr in Social Worth Technologies
 
Lumax Auto says tax department conducting search at group’s locations
 
CBI files corruption charges against NBCC chairman
 
SEBI revokes shell company status on Prakash Industries
 
Welspun Corp receives an order for the supply of 1.24 lakh MT pipes
 
Jindal Poly’s Netherlands subsidiary to issue 2.6 lakh shares to a third-party investor
 
 
Economy News
 
Bank's gross NPAs may rise to 10.8% in March 2018, 11.1% by Sept: RBI
 
Industrial growth to record healthy rebound in November: ICRA
 
Cabinet approves e-auction of the third batch of the private FM Radio Phase-III
 
India's national income likely to be US $6.5-7tn by 2030: Bibek Debroy
 
(Source: Reports)
First Published: Tue, December 26 2017. 09:18 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

MARKETS LIVE: Nifty opens above 10,500, Sensex hits 34,000; TCS top gainer

Catch all the market action here

Catch all the market action here
The benchmark indices were trading sideways today, with the Nifty50 ruling above its crucial 10,500, following global cues in a holiday-truncated week. 

Asian markets were mixed in the Tuesday session. Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 index was trading marginally lower after closing at a 26-year high in the last session. 

Back home, foreign investors have pulled out Rs 7,300 crore from the country’s stock markets this month so far, according to reports, primarily due to rising crude prices and widening fiscal deficit. However, they invested Rs 1,356 crore in the debt markets during the period under review.
 image
Business Standard
177 22

MARKETS LIVE: Nifty opens above 10,500, Sensex hits 34,000; TCS top gainer

Catch all the market action here

The benchmark indices were trading sideways today, with the Nifty50 ruling above its crucial 10,500, following global cues in a holiday-truncated week. 

Asian markets were mixed in the Tuesday session. Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 index was trading marginally lower after closing at a 26-year high in the last session. 

Back home, foreign investors have pulled out Rs 7,300 crore from the country’s stock markets this month so far, according to reports, primarily due to rising crude prices and widening fiscal deficit. However, they invested Rs 1,356 crore in the debt markets during the period under review.

image
Business Standard
177 22