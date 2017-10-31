MARKETS LIVE: Key things to track before trading begins on Dalal Street

JUST IN
SI Reporter  |  New Delhi 

The benchmark indices are expected to open flat on Tuesday tracking sluggish trend seen in Asian markets after Wall Street pulled back from record-high territory overnight. 

Back home, as many as sixty nine companies are scheduled to report results for September quarter. These includ Bharti Airtel, Dr Reddy's Laboratories, IDBI Bank, Syndicate Bank, SBI Life Insurance Company, Dabur India, Strides Shasun, KPIT Technologies, and Divis Laboratories, etc among others.

Meanwhile, Citigroup revised their Sensex target upwards to 33,800 by March 2018 from an earlier target of 32,200. 

Government’s measures on bank recapitalisation, infrastructure, and crop prices, coupled with domestic flows, would support India stocks, even as downgrades in earnings continue, Surendra Goyal, equity strategist in Citibank India, said in a note. 

8:47 AM

Singapore Nifty suggests flat opening
 
At 8:46 am, the SGX Nifty was ruling at 10,392, down 8 points or 0.08%.

8:47 AM Good Morning!

Welcome to Business Standard's market liveblog. 
First Published: Tue, October 31 2017. 08:40 IST

