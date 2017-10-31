MARKETS LIVE: Key things to track before trading begins on Dalal Street

The benchmark indices are expected to open flat on Tuesday tracking sluggish trend seen in after pulled back from record-high territory overnight.

Back home, as many as sixty nine companies are scheduled to report results for These includ Bharti Airtel, Dr Reddy's Laboratories, IDBI Bank, Syndicate Bank, SBI Life Insurance Company, Dabur India, Strides Shasun, KPIT Technologies, and Divis Laboratories, etc among others.

Meanwhile, Citigroup revised their target upwards to 33,800 by March 2018 from an earlier target of 32,200.

Government’s measures on bank recapitalisation, infrastructure, and crop prices, coupled with domestic flows, would support India stocks, even as downgrades in continue, Surendra Goyal, equity strategist in Citibank India, said in a note.