MARKETS LIVE: Indices kick off week flat; Nifty holds above 10,250
SI Reporter |
New Delhi
Last Updated at November 20, 2017 09:19 IST
The benchmark indices kicked off the week on a flat note as Asian markets
were also off to a negative start, pressured by a retreat on Wall Street
amid tax reform uncertainty while the euro skidded after German coalition talks hit an impasse.
Investors have been hopeful that a tax bill under debate in Congress will boost corporate earnings and further fuel the stock market’s record-setting run in US.
On Friday, domestic market had rallied sharply after Moody's upgraded India's sovereign rating, but ended off day's highs due to correction in technology stocks.
9:19 AM
Markets at open
At 9:18 am, the S&P BSE Sensex was trading at 33,330, down 12 points, while the Nifty50 was ruling at 10,272, down 11 points.
9:04 AM
Stocks in news
IndusInd Bank, YES Bank, Cipla, Lupin, Wipro, Infosys, Cadila Healthcare, IndiGo etc
9:01 AM
Nifty Bank to lead in short term: Devang Shah
Nifty Bank is relatively outperforming at current levels of market. It has broken out of short term consolidation range. It also closed the week in a positive territory. It also looks like extension case from wave count perspectives. It has strong support at 25,200 levels, till it holds one can expect rally towards 26,900-27,000 levels in short term. READ MORE
9:00 AM
Technical calls by Prabhudas Lilladher
BUY LIC HOUSING FINANCE
CMP: Rs 604.60
TARGET: Rs 665
STOP LOSS: Rs 574
8:59 AM
Technical calls by Angel Broking
Mindtree - Bullish
Last Close – Rs 516.45
We recommend buying this stock at current levels for a target of Rs 542 over the next 14 – 21 sessions. The stop loss now should be fixed at Rs 502.
8:56 AM
Nifty outlook by Angel Broking
as far as Nifty is concerned, 10,344-10,368 seems to be an immediate hurdle; whereas any move below 10,250 would resume downward move to test the 10,200 mark. At present, traders are advised to focus on individual stocks by adopting a proper exit strategy.
8:55 AM
Wall Street on Friday
Wall Street ended the week on a sour note on Friday, with major indexes slipping modestly as investors weighed the fate of the Republicans’ tax overhaul plan. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 100.12 points, or 0.43% to 23,358.24, the S&P 500 lost 6.79 points, or 0.26% to 2,578.85 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 10.50 points, or 0.15% to 6,782.79.
8:54 AM Asian markets
Asian shares started the week on the back foot. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was nearly flat in early trade. Australian shares were down 0.2%, while Japan's Nikkei stock average was 0.1% lower. China's Shanghai Composite and Hong Kong's Hang Seng indices were also down 0.8% and 0.2%, respectively.
8:52 AM
Singapore Nifty
At 8:50 am, SGX Nifty was trading at 10,292, down 9 points or 0.09%.
8:51 AM Good Morning!
Welcome to Business Standard's market liveblog.
First Published: Mon, November 20 2017. 09:17 IST
