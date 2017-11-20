JUST IN
Nifty Bank to lead in ongoing rally in short term: Devang Shah
Business Standard

MARKETS LIVE: Indices kick off week flat; Nifty holds above 10,250

Catch all live market action here

SI Reporter  |  New Delhi 

Share prices get boost after buyback
The benchmark indices kicked off the week on a flat note as Asian markets were also off to a negative start, pressured by a retreat on Wall Street amid tax reform uncertainty while the euro skidded after German coalition talks hit an impasse.

Investors have been hopeful that a tax bill under debate in Congress will boost corporate earnings and further fuel the stock market’s record-setting run in US. 

On Friday, domestic market had rallied sharply after Moody's upgraded India's sovereign rating, but ended off day's highs due to correction in technology stocks.

CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES

9:19 AM

Markets at open
 
At 9:18 am, the S&P BSE Sensex was trading at 33,330, down 12 points, while the Nifty50 was ruling at 10,272, down 11 points. 

9:04 AM

Stocks in news
 
IndusInd Bank, YES Bank, Cipla, Lupin, Wipro, Infosys, Cadila Healthcare, IndiGo etc

9:01 AM

Nifty Bank to lead in short term: Devang Shah 
 
Nifty Bank is relatively outperforming at current levels of market. It has broken out of short term consolidation range. It also closed the week in a positive territory. It also looks like extension case from wave count perspectives. It has strong support at 25,200 levels, till it holds one can expect rally towards 26,900-27,000 levels in short term. READ MORE

9:00 AM

Technical calls by Prabhudas Lilladher
 
BUY LIC HOUSING FINANCE 
   
CMP:  Rs 604.60          
TARGET: Rs 665           
STOP LOSS: Rs 574
 

8:59 AM

Technical calls by Angel Broking
 
Mindtree - Bullish
Last Close – Rs 516.45
 
We recommend buying this stock at current levels for a target of Rs 542 over the next 14 – 21 sessions. The stop loss now should be fixed at Rs 502.
 

8:56 AM

Nifty outlook by Angel Broking
 
as far as Nifty is concerned, 10,344-10,368 seems to be an immediate hurdle; whereas any move below 10,250 would resume downward move to test the 10,200 mark. At present, traders are advised to focus on individual stocks by adopting a proper exit strategy.
 

8:55 AM

Wall Street on Friday
 
Wall Street ended the week on a sour note on Friday, with major indexes slipping modestly as investors weighed the fate of the Republicans’ tax overhaul plan. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 100.12 points, or 0.43% to 23,358.24, the S&P 500 lost 6.79 points, or 0.26% to 2,578.85 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 10.50 points, or 0.15% to 6,782.79.

8:54 AM Asian markets

Asian shares started the week on the back foot. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was nearly flat in early trade. Australian shares were down 0.2%, while Japan's Nikkei stock average was 0.1% lower. China's Shanghai Composite and Hong Kong's Hang Seng indices were also down 0.8% and 0.2%, respectively.

8:52 AM

Singapore Nifty
 
At 8:50 am, SGX Nifty was trading at 10,292, down 9 points or 0.09%.

8:51 AM Good Morning!

Welcome to Business Standard's market liveblog. 
First Published: Mon, November 20 2017. 09:17 IST

